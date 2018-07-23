Live: Football transfer news and rumours

Matteo Kovacic (right) and Domagoj Vida are both being linked with moves away from their clubs.

12.50pm Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer, according to Marca.

Gunners boss Unai Emery has already made five signings this summer, including a move for goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

12.30pm Juventus are considering a move for Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic.

Tuttosport claims the Old Lady are monitoring the situation in the Spanish capital – where it is rumoured that one of the Montenegro international or Diego Godin will be allowed to leave.

Juve would also be interested in Godin, should Diego Simeone decide to sell the Uruguayan rather than Savic.

However, the Italian daily states the Serie A champions would be particularly keen on recruiting Savic, who has previous Serie A experience with Fiorentina.

12.15pm Liverpool officials will fly to Turkey to complete a move for Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida, according to reports.

Vida caught the eye at Russia 2018 where he guided Croatia to their very first World Cup final, before suffering defeat to France.

Turkish newspaper Milliyet claim Besiktas have rejected a £19.7m bid from West Ham and snubbed an approach from Everton which did not match their valuation.

Besiktas reportedly want £26.8m for Vida, and it is understood Liverpool will step up their pursuit of the 29-year-old.

12pm Milan have reportedly offered Gonzalo Higuain a four-year contract on wages of €4.5m a season.

Following the recent arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Argentine forward has been heavily linked with a move away from the Old Lady this summer.

Chelsea are the favourites to secure Higuain’s signature, with the 30-year-old having previously worked with new Blues boss Maurizio Sarri while the duo were at Napoli.

However, the Rossoneri have upped their interest in the last 24 hours, with new owners Elliott Management keen to make a statement of intent in the transfer market.

11.45am Wolves are close to signing Portugal international Joao Moutinho from Monaco.

The newly-promoted Premier League side have agreed a £5m fee for the 31-year-old, Sky Sports News is reporting.

Wolves are reportedly ready to offer the midfielder a two-year deal as they add to their squad ahead of their Premier League return next month.

11.30am Reports in Sweden suggest Robin Olsen will fly to Italy on Tuesday, as he prepares to complete a €12m move from FC Copenhagen to Roma.

The Giallorossi sold Alisson to Liverpool for a world record €72.5m last week, and the 28-year-old immediately emerged as the favourite to replace him.

The goalkeeper’s agent was spotted in the eternal city for talks, and now Aftonbladet is reporting that a deal is done.

11.20am Mateo Kovacic remains firm in his desire to leave Real Madrid, reports Marca.

Kovacic last month revealed his desire to change clubs this summer, citing a need for regular first-team football. The Croatia midfielder met new Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui on Friday and asked him to let him leave.

Lopetegui tried to persuade him to stay but Kovacic remains convinced that the best thing is for him to leave the Bernabeu this summer.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Manchester United are among the interested clubs who have contacted him and offered him the possibility of greater first-team action.

