What happened on... July 23

10 years ago - The Times

Wednesday, July 23, 2008

Maltese doctor in research breakthrough in fight against prostate cancer

A Maltese doctor headed a team of British researchers who made a dramatic breakthrough in the fight against prostate cancer. Johann de Bono, the lead researcher of drug tests that began at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, has made the headlines after trials on a new pill have shown it can shrink tumours in up to 80 per cent of cases. The new drug, Abiraterone, could allow thousands of men to work and travel as before and potentially save lives, The Guardian reported.

Although the drug is still being tested and not yet on the market, trial tests are encouraging. Put in Dr de Bono’s words, in an interview with Reuters, “we believe this drug will make a difference”. Described as a “wonder drug”, it may end the need for damaging chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Experts hailed the advance as potentially the biggest in the sphere of prostate cancer for decades, capable of saving many thousands of lives. Scientists believe the technique could also be effective on other tumours, such as breast and bowel cancers, according to The Mail online.

Abiraterone is now being developed by a US company called Cougar Biotechnology, which is funding the trials. Researchers are hoping that the drug will be on the market in 2011.

25 years ago- The Times

Friday, July 23, 1993

Travel agents call for help to stop slide in tourism

The Association of Travel Agents (ATA) yesterday appealed for help in saving the tourism industry. Economic Survey statistics show a substantial decrease in the spending power of the million tourists that visited Malta last year. ATA president Joseph Borg Olivier said the recession is “knocking on our door. This is highly visible in the quality of tourist coming to the island”. However, a spokeswoman for one of Malta’s leading hotels told The Times that “a decrease in spending power combined with an increase in arrivals means that Malta is becoming more accessible to people with less money to spend. While it would be nice to have a richer type of tourist we should be thankful that the numbers are going up.”

CID starts investigations into Attard man’s death

Police were yesterday investigating the death of Peter Cilia, 54, of Attard, whose charred remains were found in his burnt out Austin van at Wied Inċita on Wednesday night. The van was found near Cilia’s field, in an area known as Għallis ta’ Barra, near the Magħtab dumping site, in the limits of Naxxar.

50 years ago - Times of Malta

Tuesday, July 23, 1968

Lord Robens: ‘Malta is on right road’

Lord Robens, chairman of the Joint Steering Committee for Malta, returned to London after a busy weekend in which progress made on the Timetable for the New Malta was reviewed. Lord Robens said: “Malta is on the right road”, and he called for the impetus being made at present to be kept alive. “There are many more people in Malta today with jobs than a year ago: fewer are out of work and fewer are emigrating – the sign of a buoyant home economy.”

Grant for new Gozo hospital

Britain is making a £1,675,000 grant for the building of a general hospital in Victoria, Gozo, the Ministry of Overseas Development an­nounced today. The 320-bed hospital will provide all kinds of medical services, including an Outpatients Department and a Leprosy Unit.

Mosta boy wins song festival

John Fenech, 11, of Mosta, who sang the A. Cassola, C. Zammit composition Lil Ommi, has won the first Golden Cross Festival held in the area in front of the Roman Villa, Rabat.