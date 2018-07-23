Advert
Monday, July 23, 2018, 15:05

Watch: Turtle released at Ramla Bay after eight months of rehabilitation

Nature Trust has rescued after she swallowed fishing line

Video: Birgit Viett

Nature Trust has released another turtle into the sea, this time from Ramla Bay.

Geraldine, an 18-year-old female turtle, had swallowed a fishing line and hooks and had to be rescued off the coast of Marsaxlokk.

It took eight months of care from NT's wildlife team before she could be released to the wild.

NT, which recently released other turtles after treatment, is also keeping watch over a site at Ġnejna Bay, where a loggerhead turtle has laid eggs.

 

