On the dot - July 23, 2018

No creativity

The sign was installed on the Xewkija roundabout a few weeks ago. The spirit is, of course, appreciated but could a little bit more creativity not been employed if money was to be spent anyway?

In the dark

Work on the massive intersection at Marsa has gained pace and the lanes are being changed regularly in line with the progress registered. The site, however, needs to be adequately illuminated, especially since the bends are quite sharp. Floodlights should be put up immediately.

Road blocks

Big outlets should have part of the structure dedicated to deliveries and unloading. It is unacceptable to block the road with containers and forklifters and expect motorists to use alternative routes, even forcing them to go against one-way traffic or using an untarmacked road, sometimes strewn with pieces of pallets and wood, nails and all. This is often the case in Mrieħel.

Health hazard

Are sports complexes monitored by the health authorities? Enforcement officers would have a field day were they to head to Qormi football club in the evenings. Parents, footballers and visitors to the bar smoke to their heart’s content. Also, since the new owners took over the bar, large bags of garbage are left outside the main gate. They should either get a skip or have bins to avoid the stench.

Daily skiving

Triq K. Galea, in the old church area of Birkirkara, has been in a lousy state for years. Residents must have breathed a sigh of relief when work on it finally started a few weeks ago. But their joy was short-lived and, now, they keep all doors and windows closed as workers take it easy, disappearing from the site for long periods. At this rate, it will probably take a few more years to get the job done.

