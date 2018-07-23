Oħloq Tbissima charity telethon raises €164,000

A 60-hour charity telethon has raised €164,067 marathon in aid of the missions in the care of the Missionary Society of St. Paul.

The annual Oħloq Tbissima fundraiser ended on Sunday at midnight, following a series of interviews, discussions, musical performances and dances.

As Oħloq Tbissima came to an end, Fr. Louis Mallia mssp thanked all those who contributed to this experience aimed at giving dignity to so many people who will benefit from this marathon, giving them a sense of home and love.

Marthese Brincat also thanked all those who helped in one way or another making the whole activity possible.



The charity telethon was broadcast on TVM2 and local radio.

Anyone still wishing to make a donation may phone on:



€10 51602004

€15 51702007

€25 51802009



SMS €4.66 50618099

Pledge line: 21 445544 (for donations of €100 or more)

Online donation: www.ohloqtbissima.com