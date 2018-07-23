Advert
Monday, July 23, 2018, 06:54

Oħloq Tbissima charity telethon raises €164,000

Money will be used for MSSP missionaries

A 60-hour charity telethon has raised €164,067 marathon in aid of the missions in the care of the Missionary Society of St. Paul.

The annual Oħloq Tbissima fundraiser ended on Sunday at midnight, following a series of interviews, discussions, musical performances and dances.

As Oħloq Tbissima came to an end, Fr. Louis Mallia mssp thanked all those who contributed to this experience aimed at giving dignity to so many people who will benefit from this marathon, giving them a sense of home and love.

Marthese Brincat also thanked all those who helped in one way or another making the whole activity possible.

The charity telethon was broadcast on TVM2 and local radio.

Anyone still wishing to make a donation may phone on:

€10 51602004
€15 51702007
€25 51802009

SMS €4.66 50618099
Pledge line: 21 445544 (for donations of €100 or more)
Online donation: www.ohloqtbissima.com

