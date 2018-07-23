Night at the museum on Friday

Heritage Malta is organising a sleepover at the National Museum of Natural History on Friday.

A limited number of people will have the opportunity to spend the night at the museum, where staff and curators will lead those present on a series of thematic tours of the displays and study collections.

Various talks will be held discussing the role of the museum and its collection, including a number of rare items which are very rarely placed on display.

Participants will also have the opportunity to participate in talks about diverse animals ranging from insects to bats and birds, which make the museum their home. The event will end on the museum roof, witnessing the sun rising over the Maltese Islands, followed by breakfast.

The event will start at 8pm and the experience will come to an end at 7am.

Tickets, on a first-come-first-served basis, can be purchased from all Heritage Malta sites and museums at €25 for adults, €21 for seniors and students, and €20 for Heritage Malta members. Participants must be 18 years or over.

For more information visit Heritage Malta website or the agency’s official page on facebook.