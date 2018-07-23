Deeper meaning to astronomy

The Malta Humanist Association is holding its next public event titled ‘Astronomy and the search for meaning.’

Presented by Joseph Caruana, astrophysicist and lecturer, this talk promises to be an evening full of wonder as well as an enlightened pondering on human nature and existence.

The presentation is aimed to be as accessible as possible and one need not have a strong background in science to attend. Entrance is free, but reserving a place is suggested.

Since ancient times, man has looked up at the night sky and wondered.

The pursuit to decipher specks of pale light shimmering amidst a velvety sky - from the motion of the planets to the nature of stars - led to a voyage of discovery that transformed people’s understanding of their own place in the cosmos.

The application of the scientific method to the study of the universe at large has resulted in a radical shift in the way people think about themselves.

Astronomy still continues to thrill with exciting discoveries and promises to provide further insight into the universe and man’s own origins.

The talk is taking place tomorrow at the St James Cavalier, Valletta at 7pm. For more information visit the Malta Humanist Association Facebook page.