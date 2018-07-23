Award-winning ABBA tribute band to perform in Malta

The multi award-winning ABBA tribute band ABBA Revival will take to the stage in Malta later this year, promising an incredible night of singing and dancing at Gianpula Village on November 9 in aid of the Save Valletta’s Skyline appeal.

This disco-tastic 90-minute show features no fewer than six costume changes and plenty of fully-choreographed dance routines. Audiences will be able to dance and singalong to ABBA favourites, including Waterloo, Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia and SOS, all on the legendary Gianpula dance floor.

On top of that, DJ Ian Lang – one of Malta’s most popular DJs and the regular host of ‘Isle of MTV’ – will keep the vibe going with a pre- and post-concert party.

“Here is a chance for the local community (and ABBA fans!) to help preserve Malta’s unique history and iconic Skyline," said organiser Kirsten Grenside.

"So slap on the blue glitter eyeliner, pull on the bell-bottom jumpsuits and platform boots, and get ready for an unforgettable fun-filled night that promises not only a spectacular show but also helps preserve our Maltese Heritage. How’s that for the ultimate feel-good factor?”

Recently voted the UK’s 2018 official No.1 ABBA tribute act, the ABBA Revival stage show has already wowed audiences from Europe to the Middle East, as well as in the original band’s homeland of Sweden.

Tickets are on sale now, and start from €37 for a standard ticket, and €69 for a VIP ticket, with early bird discounts available for each.