Announcements - July 23, 2018

BORG NICOLAS. On July 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARGUERITÉ née Nicolas Virtù, aged 81, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Damian, Martin and his wife Julia and Andrew, her grandchildren Kurt, Kirsten, Steven, Kim, Kyle, Kristian and Nina, her sister Ina Drago, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, July 24, at 8am for the Carmelite parish church, Balluta, St Julian’s, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BRINCAT. On July 21, at Simblija Care Home, notary JOSEPH, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Mary Grace, his children Mark and his wife Margaret, Stephen and his wife Sandra, Irene and her husband Michael Frendo, Suzanne and her husband Mark Gollcher, his precious grandchildren Julian, Maximilian and his wife Jeannine, Clare, Rebecca, Raphael, Michael and his wife Joanna, Emma and Ridder, Luke, Sara and her husband Jonathan, Julia, Kristina and her fiancé Michael, Erik and Sandie, his great grandchild Maya, his sisters-in-law Winifred Scicluna and Mary Mahoney, his cousins, nephews, nieces other relatives, friends and carers. The funeral leaves Simblija Care Home on Thursday, July 26, at 9.10am for the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, Naxxar, where Mass will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addo-lorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUSIETTA. On July 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARISE, aged 75, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brothers Alfred and his wife Lydia, Joe and his wife Marie-Lou, her nephew Kristian and his wife Marica, her niece Luisa and her grand-nieces Nina, Sara and Mia, her cousins, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, July 23, at 1.30pm for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TABONE. On July 19, MARIA, née Wirth, widow of Dr Ċensu Tabone, former President of Malta, passed away peacefully at home at the venerable age of 98 and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Marilise and Joe Azzopardi, Colin and Helen, Helen and Philip Farrugia Randon, Sandra, widow of her son Vincent, Monica and Peter Cauchi, Patricia and Godwin Montanaro, Francis and Anne and Anna and Martin Attard Montalto. She will also be greatly missed by her 19 grandchildren and their spouses and her 38 great-grandchildren, her sisters Sr Elena Wirth, of the Sisters of Charity, and Jeannine Eddington, her brothers Philip and his wife Georgina, Fr Robbie Wirth, SJ and her sister-in-law Anne Wirth. She also leaves to mourn her loss her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, her loving and dedicated carers Mary Jane and Jenny, as well as Frank and Maria. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Monday, July 23, at 2pm at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, followed by interment at Santa Marija Cemetery, Xewkija, Gozo, at 5pm. Rather than flowers, donations in her memory to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Ħamrun, and to the Poor Clares, St Julian’s, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA. In loving memory of my mother VIVIE. Margaret.

ATTARD – HELMA, née Gollcher. In ever loving memory of a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, today the first anniversary of her passing. Martyn, Seda and Mira-Helma.

ATTARD – HELMA, née Gollcher. Cherished memories of a mother and grandmother who knew no evil. Sadly missed by George, Jowita, Alan and Ana, one year after her demise.

ATTARD – HELMA, née Gollcher. In loving memory of a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Your memories live on forever in our hearts. Wilhelmina, Michele, Michela, Giovanni, Alessandro, Valeria, Martina and Domenico.

DARMENIA – MARIA, née Felice Gay, 23-07-1991. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all her family. Mass for repose of her soul will be said today, at 6.30pm at Balzan parish church.

GRISCTI – FRANCIS. In ever loving memory of my dear father who passed away 30 years ago. Always in my thoughts and prayers. His son Alfred.

WARRINGTON. Cherished memories of WILLIAM, a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and in-laws. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

