MFSA warning on FXenergy

The Malta Financial Services Authority has become aware of an entity calling itself “FXenergy” and utilising the website https://www.fxenergytrade.com/#/, which fraudulently claims to be regulated and licenced by the MFSA under the purported licence number 5651919008284 to provide investment services.

The MFSA said FXenergy wasnot a Maltese entity, was not known to the MFSA and was not licenced or authorised by the MFSA to provide any type of financial service in or from Malta, including the provision of investment services.

A list of entities licensed by the MFSA is available from the MFSA and can be viewed on the official website of the MFSA at http://www.mfsa.com.mt/pages/licenceholders.aspx.