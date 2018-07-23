Advert
Monday, July 23, 2018, 16:00

MFSA warning on FXenergy

The Malta Financial Services Authority has become aware of an entity calling itself “FXenergy” and utilising the website https://www.fxenergytrade.com/#/, which fraudulently claims to be regulated and licenced by the MFSA under the purported licence number 5651919008284 to provide investment services.

The MFSA said FXenergy wasnot a Maltese entity, was not known to the MFSA and was not licenced or authorised by the MFSA to provide any type of financial service in or from Malta, including the provision of investment services.

A list of entities licensed by the MFSA is available from the MFSA and can be viewed on the official website of the MFSA at http://www.mfsa.com.mt/pages/licenceholders.aspx.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Illness ends career of Sergio Marchionne, the CEO who liked to...

  2. New Grimaldi vessel to carry 500 trailers

  3. Gradually raising US interest rates ‘best way forward’ – Fed

  4. MFSA warns consumers to steer clear of FXenergy

  5. Business idea cultivation at the University of Malta

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 23-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed