Advert
Monday, July 23, 2018, 20:15 by Reuters

Eurozone consumer confidence unchanged in July

Growth should resume in second half of this year

Eurozone consumer confidence was unchanged in July from June, indicating economic growth may be stabilising going into the third quarter, figures released on Monday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed eurozone consumer morale was unchanged at -0.6 points in July, with the June figure being revised down to -0.6 from the -0.5 previously reported.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment increased by 0.6 points to -0.7, the Commission added.

Despite some economic weakness in the second quarter, economists expect growth to resume in the second half of the year.

The European Central Bank expects the economy of the 19-country eurozone to grow by 2.1 per cent this year.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Illness ends career of Sergio Marchionne, the CEO who liked to...

  2. New Grimaldi vessel to carry 500 trailers

  3. Gradually raising US interest rates ‘best way forward’ – Fed

  4. MFSA warns consumers to steer clear of FXenergy

  5. Business idea cultivation at the University of Malta

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 23-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed