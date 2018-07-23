Shipping movements

The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Devon from Oran to Annaba, the Petalidi from Algiers to Izmir, the Buxcoast from Aliaga to Valencia, the CMA CGM Lotus from Bizerte (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Arkansas from Bejaia to Skikda, the Martine A from Thessaloniki to Thessaloniki (both Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Livorno to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) today.

The CMA CGM Racine from Kopper to Port Said and the BF Nilou from Sfax (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Star Comet from Algiers to Gioia Tauro, and the BF Esperanza from Oran to Tunis (both Thomas Smith) tomorrow.

The Durande from Aliaga to Bejaia, the Fas Dammam from Misurata to Genoa, the CMA CGM Moliere from Tanger Med to Dekheila, the Corona J from El Khoms (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Tirua from La Spezia to Genoa (Bianchi & Co. Ltd), the MSC Bari from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Co. Ltd) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) on Wednesday.

The MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping), and the Maersk Laberinto from Bremerhaven to Ningbo (Thomas Smith) on Thursday.