Our green revolution

Looking at Malta’s landscape from the air one realises how depressingly arid our country is especially in summer. The concern that many share about how we deal with our trees in public places should lead to affirmative action to start a green revolution that will see our islands turn greener even in the long and hot summer months.

We must, however, come up with some sensible reasoning to acknowledge where we may have gone wrong in the past in promoting the planting of trees and shrubs in public places.

I never really understood why trees are planted on narrow pavements, thus obstructing the way for pedestrians especially those using wheelchairs or pushchairs. Similarly, I see no sense in planting trees on centre strips that prevent drivers from having a clear view of traffic coming from their opposite direction.

Another practice that causes unnecessary risks to road users is that of planting quite high shrubs in the vicinity of roundabouts. These shrubs often block the view of oncoming traffic for drivers trying to navigate a roundabout or a crossroad. Planting trees and shrubs anywhere there is a patch of soil near a main road is often not a good and safe practice.

We also seem unable to care for old trees by our roadsides by pruning them and making sure that they are not a hazard to drivers. In many of our roads, mature trees are jutting out causing a severe obstruction to drivers, especially those of heavy vehicles, who have to navigate away from them. Pruning or even removing such dangerous trees is inevitable if we want to keep our roads safe especially at night.

Our most unacceptable attitude is the way we manage our public gardens. A visit to San Anton, possibly our best and most impressive public garden, should bring tears to those who love gardens and trees in general. San Anton is an important natural lung for the inhabitants of Attard, Lija and Balzan but at present, it is in a state of disrepair.

Practically every flagstone is broken, with walking paths presenting a serious health hazard to those visiting the yard as I have done in the last few days.

The ponds and the enclosures for ducks and swans were full of a gooey concoction of stale water, green algae, dead leaves as well as other debris that are unpleasant to see and unhealthy for the animals that live there.

I must say that the San Anton gardeners are doing their best to keep the trees and shrubs healthy by watering and caring for them. What is missing is the necessary investment to upgrade the dilapidated infrastructure of the gardens.

I felt ashamed when I heard a group of older tourists visiting the gardens complaining about how dangerous it was to even walk around this historical place. Not all the tourists want to go to our beaches or Paceville. Some prefer to discover our public gardens in search of some peace and relaxation. Our school children will also benefit if they can appreciate the beauty of our public gardens with the heritage of historical events that are associated with some of them.

The worst thing that could happen in the public debate on how to start our green revolution is to politicise the issue. Of course, the Ministry of the Environment has the responsibility to define what needs to be done after listening to the public. They also need to provide the resources to upgrade our public gardens and to promote a sensible afforestation programme that is based on encouraging the proliferation of indigenous species that can survive better in our arid conditions.

Spending money to plant flowers in roundabouts and other highly visible areas to beautify the more prominent public roads is justified even if the cost is often not proportionate to the time that these flowers are enjoyed by the public. But an ongoing green revolution has to be based on a long-term strategy of upgrading our valuable public gardens and the afforestation of vast stretches of brown land that at present are just embarrassing eyesores.

The Magħtab mountain is reputed to be too toxic for planting trees. But surely solutions can be found to insulate shrubs and trees planted in a suitable growing medium to reduce the jarring appearance of this wasteland so near our coast road.

Educators, business leaders, as well as our Environment Ministry should feel equally responsible for supporting our green revolution.

