Monday, July 23, 2018, 09:51

MFSA warns consumers to steer clear of FXenergy

Online currency trading site has no local licence, despite its claims

Malta’s financial regulator has warned consumers that a company which purports to run a Malta-registered online currency trading plalform is an unknown entity.

Fxenergy, which runs the website www.fxenergytrade.com, is fraudulently claiming to be regulated and licenced by the MFSA.

In a statement, the MFSA said that the company is not a Maltese entity, is not known to the MFSA and is not licenced or authorised by the MFSA to provide any type of financial service in or from Malta.

“Consumers of financial services should therefore refrain from undertaking any business or transactions with the abovementioned entity,” the regulator said.

A list of entities licensed by the MFSA is available from the MFSA and can be viewed on its official website

