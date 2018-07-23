Solar Cinema continues tomorrow with a series of family friendly short films in Żejtun. The planned programme for the evening is as follows:

Ocean Aliens by Mike Johnson – this short documentary illustrates just one example of a little-known class of marine species and their amazing attributes.

Catastrophe by Jamille van Wijngaarden – when a little bird suddenly drops dead in its cage, all eyes are on the cat. Desperately he tries to make everything right again, but he actually makes everything worse during the process

The Fox and the Whale by Robin Joseph – the tale of a curious fox who goes in search of an elusive whale. A journey of pursuit and longing.

Object at Rest by Seth Boyden – the life of a stone as it travels over the course of millennia, facing nature’s greatest obstacle: human civilisation.

Legend of crabe phare by Gaëtan Bordeao – the Crabe-Phare is a legendary crustacean. He captures lost sailors’ boats to add them to his collection, cleaning the bottom of the oceans.

Jonas & The Sea – Marlies van der Wel – NL - 11 min

A man casts aside everything in pursuit of his dream. A dream we all share: the quest to find a place to call home, even if it’s underwater.

Sabaku by Marlies van der Wel – When Sabaku’s best friend Buffalo passes away, he needs to find himself a new friend.

Tulkou by Mohamed Fadera and Sami Guellaï – Papoo, an old fisherman from a remote island, catches a ‘Tulkou’ in his fishing net and takes it home, hoping they will become friends.

Tiny Worlds by Rushes – a humorous take on what might happen to the litter and rubbish on the streets while we arenot looking.

Waste by Sander Alt – two tired and starving mice arrive in a food heaven where all should be well.

5metres80 by Nicolas Deveaux – diving giraffes enter a pool.

Solar Cinema is being held tomorrow at Ġnien l-Għanejja Żwieten, Triq id-Daħla ta San Tumas, Żejtun at 8.30pm. Attendees are advised to bring their own chairs.

www.facebook.com/solarcinema.org/