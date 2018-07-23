Open photography studio

Photographer André Désiré Loutsono, known as Kinzenguelé, will be in Gozo for an artistic residence.

Kinzenguelé will be taking portraits of visitors today from 4 to 7pm at his photography studio.

Some of the pictures will then be exhibited at St James Cavalier during the Rima Exhibition which will open in October.

The residence is part of the ‘Fly Over project’ that aims to revert the European gaze on Africans by bringing a Congolese photographer to Malta. People are overwhelmed with images of a war-torn and epidemic-ridden Africa side by side with a glamorous jungle which exoticism has not subsided since decolonization. This project seeks to document the European way of life from the perspective of Africans.

In addition to his photographic research, the artist will also organise a series of encounters with Gozitan communities to speak about life in the big city of Brazzaville and to offer studio portraits to Gozitans during his residency.

André Désiré Loutsono will be holding the open studio today from 4 to 7pm at 9 Triq Birbuba, Għarb.