Floral Carpets in Għarb

The Għarb local council, in collaboration with the Għarb Feast Committee, are again organising the Infiorata cultural event.

Infiorata is an initiative introduced in 2003. It is laid on the church parvis and consists of a carpet made of fresh flower petals and leaves cut in small pieces and arranged together to form various thematic designs.

Infiorata is an old Italian tradition, the oldest one originating in Gerano, the twinned village of Għarb, which is found on the outskirts of Rome. This tradition dates back to around the 17th century.

The team in Għarb starts working on the design weeks before the feast day and a group of local volunteers made up of young children and adults, gather together on the church parvis at around 2pm to start the intricate work on the laying of flowers.

The Infiorata will be available for viewing from July 25 till July 29 on the parvis of Għarb church.