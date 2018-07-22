Central Link: the best solution - Fredrick Azzopardi

After announcing the Central Link Project, many relieved resi­dents and commuters encouraged us to ignore the naysayers, to get on with it and implement this long-awaited investment as soon as possible.

I don’t subscribe to this point of view. The Central Link Project proposal is by far the most beneficial, feasible solution to ease the difficulties of thousands of road users and residents in Birkirkara, Balzan and Attard for decades. However, I believe that we’re never too late to keep improving a proposal, no matter how well-planned it may be.

During the past few weeks we invited stakeholders to share their ideas about this project with our architects and engineers. Together, we reviewed many suggestions, considered different concerns and continued optimising the project plans. We thank the individuals and groups who are helping us augment the returns of this important investment.

Next week we will be submitting the final project plans to the Planning Authority, triggering the official public consultation and permitting process, with a view to obtaining the necessary authorisations and to starting works on site by the end of the year. We will continue to welcome viable suggestions during this process as well.

The Central Link Project includes the rebuilding of the arterial Ten-T road link between the Mrieħel Bypass (Malta Financial Services Authority traffic lights junction), through Birkirkara, Balzan and Attard, towards Ta’ Qali and the roundabout at the foot of Saqqajja Hill, on the outskirts of Rabat. It will upgrade 13 junctions along the way, eliminating four traffic light systems and adding over seven kilometres of new lanes to the existing carriageways. This new infrastructure will sufficiently cater for the requirements of cur­rent and future road transport demands, cutting travelling times by 50 per cent.

The Central Link Project will also introduce infrastructure for alternative means of travel, supporting the country’s long-term vision to encourage commuters to shift to more sustainable modes of transportation. After consulting the Bicycle Advocacy Group, we will be extending the originally proposed two-kilometre cycle lane while introducing other cycling-friendly infrastructure along the entire project route, and beyond. Our plans also include over 10 kilometres of new pedestrian pathways as well as new bus lay-bys for safer public transport travel.

Our studies confirm that in the do-nothing scenario, within a few years travelling times along this route will increase by 250 per cent

Besides the drastic reduction in the consequences of through traffic from many streets in the heart of Attard, Balzan and other nearby residential areas currently used as alternatives to the congested arterial roads, the Central Link Project will also lead to unprecedented air quality improvements in all localities along its route. Particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide emissions, two of the most harmful vehicle pollutants, will decrease by 13 per cent and 16 per cent respectively. Airborne volatile organic compounds (VOCs) will decrease by 67 per cent. At peak times, carbon dioxide emissions along this route will go down by up to one tonne per hour, with an overall reduction of 63 per cent.

To develop this solution, we conducted detailed traffic count studies comprising over 191,500 vehicle movements at 17 different points along the existing road network between Mrieħel and Ta’ Qali. We combined this data with a wide-ranging analysis of the cultural, environmental, social and economic characteristics of this entire area and used scientific methods to project future demand, as far ahead as 2045.

All of these criteria were put together to model and test the immediate and future benefits and consequences of seve­ral proposals, such as the redeve­lopment and widening of existing roads and the introduction of tunnels or multi-level flyover intersections.

The final Central Link Project proposal that we are presenting to the Planning Authority in the next few days is the result of this meticulous technical process which directed our architects and engineers in the design of the most beneficial infrastructural solution from different environmental, social and economic perspectives.

In 2006, the Central Malta Local Plan identified “heavy traffic flows [that] cause congestion, road safety problems, and poor environmental conditions” as a major difficulty of Attard. The problematic, overloaded roads indicated in the local plan 12 years ago are the same ones we are still using today.

The outlook for the future is significantly more alarming. Our studies confirm that in the do-nothing scenario, within a few years, travelling times along this route will increase by 250 per cent, with gridlock conditions that will raise air pollution in Attard, Balzan and Birkirkara by 300 per cent.

The Central Link Project is not just a quick-fix road-widening project. It is a comprehensive, forward-looking and sustainable solution to improve the quality of life of thousands of commuters and families in the central part of Malta.

Ing. Fredrick Azzopardi will be heading Infrastructure Malta, the new agency en­trusted with the upgrading of the country’s transport infrastructure.