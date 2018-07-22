Solid performer with charismatic flair

The new SsangYong Rexton, which reached Malta’s shores in early June and is now housed in the SsangYong Motors showroom in Attard, is safer, stronger, more spacious and more stylish than ever before. This new, authentic SUV drives wonderfully, while the technology inside has continued to reach new heights of sophistication for convenience, enjoyment and protection.

The car is a muscular SUV with majestic curves which retains the SUV legacy while creating a unique style. Its shoulder-wing design radiator grille, rugged front lines, front bumper outlined in chrome, high-gloss skid plate and side repeater aid in the achievement of a dynamic yet simple style.

When it comes to the interior, the cabin itself is set apart as the leather-covered seats are ergonomically designed to conform to the shape of each body and is illuminated by the front door scuff and lamps built into the instrument panel and door trim.

Driving and riding the Rexton is a pleasure, as four cameras have been mounted on the outside to provide a real-world view of the area on all sides of the vehicle, making low-speed driving and parking safer and easier. Moreover, the angle of the outside mirrors automatically tilts downward when the vehicle is put in reverse.

A rich infotainment system comes with a large, 9.2inch, high-definition touchscreen which supports Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto. The system also features radio, MP3 player functions, digital audio broadcasting, real-time broadcast recording, a USB port and a navigation system.

Those wishing to view the new Rexton or other SsangYong models can visit the SsangYong Malta showroom in Attard, which is open Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm, and on Saturday between 9am and noon. For more information call 2339 2340/1 or 7979 8998, or e-mail [email protected].

SsangYong Motors Malta is a division of Famalco/Building Businesses.