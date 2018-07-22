Today's front pages - July 22, 2018

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with news of the Egrant inquiry, with the paper reporting on calls to publish the report in full.

The newspaper also reveals that a group of Pilatus Bank clients are drafting plans to sue the bank for €80m.



The Malta Independent on Sunday reports that stem cell banking will be included in a €12m upgrade to the national blood transfusion service, while also giving prominence to the Egrant inquiry news.



MaltaToday also features new of the Egrant inquiry on its front page, with the paper also reporting that the Inland Revenue Department has accused the Labour Party of undervaluing Australia Hall by millions, with the taxman now demanding thousands in capital gains tax.



It-Torċa asks “who will have to resign?” alongside portrait photos of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil – a reference to the Egrant inquiry and Dr Muscat’s challenge to Dr Busuttil about it.



Il-Mument echoes the PN’s calls for the Egrant inquiry report to be published in full, with the paper also accusing Finance Minister Edward Scicluna of having failed to defend the national interest.



Illum reports that plans to privatise Air Malta have been shelved. The paper also writes that there are no plans to amend planning laws to allow landlords to build higher.



Kullħadd dedicates its entire front page to the Egrant inquiry report, splashing with a headline writ large: “The moment of truth”.