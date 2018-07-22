Watch: Busuttil removed as good governance spokesman by Delia

Updated 2.40pm - Added Delia press conference

Simon Busuttil has been stripped of his good governance portfolio and asked to suspend himself from the Nationalist Party’s parliamentary group by party leader Adrian Delia.

Speaking at a press conference, Dr Delia said the PN accepted the conclusions of the magisterial inquiry into Egrant Inc., which exonerated the Prime Minister and his family of any ties to the Panama company.



Dr Delia said that since Dr Busuttil had himself pushed those allegations when he was party leader, he had asked him to step aside from the PN parliamentary group “to take time to focus on inquiries which he himself has opened.”



He added that he would be assuming Dr Busuttil’s good governance portfolio himself on a temporary basis.



It remains unclear whether Dr Busuttil will suspend himself, with the former PN leader having earlier written on Facebook that Joseph Muscat’s calls for him to step down were “utterly ridiculous”.



When pressed on the matter, Dr Delia said that Dr Busuttil's Facebook post had been in reply to the Prime Minister's calls and that he now had to “assume his own responsibility”.



“This all happened in a few minutes,” he said. “I think he [Dr Busuttil] has the right to see the report - as everyone in Malta does - and then make up his mind,” the PN leader said.



“It’s time to move forward,” Dr Delia said. “This is not personal.”

The Labour Party welcomed Dr Delia's decision, adding that if Dr Busuttil did not take up his party leader's request to step aside, Dr Delia should take it upon himself to have him removed.

"In the meantime, we wait for Simon Busuttil to resign from parliament, because he is not worthy of representing the people," the PL said.

Resignation calls 'ridiculous' - Busuttil

Writing on Facebook earlier on Sunday, Dr Busuttil had dismissed Joseph Muscat’s calls for his resignation as “ridiculous” and said he was only doing his job as Opposition leader when he spoke about Egrant claims.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Dr Busuttil said that the inquiry into Panama company Egrant was not about him and that it was the duty of every Opposition to express itself on such claims, especially given that two of the prime minister's closest aides, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi, had been found to own two offshore companies.

“What does the Prime Minister expect? That the Opposition remain quiet when such allegations emerge?”

The conclusions of a magisterial inquiry into claims that Egrant Inc. was owned by the Prime Minister’s wife Michelle were published on Sunday morning. They exonerated Ms Muscat, finding no evidence linking her to the secret Panama company.

Dr Muscat tore into Dr Busuttil during a press conference about the findings, calling him "the most irresponsible politician Malta has ever seen" and accusing him of bringing Malta to its knees in his quest for power.

In his statement reacting to the inquiry conclusions, Dr Busuttil said that the inquiry conclusions still shed no light on “the most important question of all” – who Egrant truly belonged to.

If, he argued, the inquiry found that it belonged to Nexia BT director Brian Tonna, then the question was of whose behalf Mr Tonna was holding it.

“This is the cardinal point,” Dr Busuttil wrote. “Especially given that Tonna had opened two other companies in Panama for Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi during that same time.”

He heaped scorn on Dr Muscat’s call for his resignation, saying that the Prime Minister “should be the last person to speak of political responsibility, given that he has never assumed it despite a series of scandals during his time in office”.

The former PN leader and current good governance spokesman insisted that the magisterial inquiry should be published in full, saying this was in the public interest. He said he would comment further once he had read the report in its entirety.

'I accept the magistrate's conclusions' - Pierre Portelli

Pierre Portelli, who was handed documentation by former Pilatus Bank employee Maria Efimova which he subsequently passed on to magistrate Aaron Bugeja, said he accepted the inquiry findings.

Writing on Facebook, Mr Portelli reiterated his full faith in magistrate Bugeja and his work.



"It was my choice to hand the magistrate two documents which allegedly showed who Egrant Inc belonged to," he wrote. "I never published these documents or showed them to anyone other than magistrate Aaron Bugeja."



The documents Mr Portelli passed on to the inquiring magistrate were found to have been falsified by forensics experts.