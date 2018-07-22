Emotional Prime Minister relieved Egrant "nightmare" is over

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat addressed a press conference on Sunday morning after the conclusion of the inquiry into secret Panama company Egrant. The inquiry, published minutes before the press conference, exonerated the Muscats.

The inquiry found no documentation linking Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s wife, Michelle, to shares in Panama company Egrant Inc, with a UK-based forensic accounting firm also failing to find any documents linking the two on Pilatus Bank servers.

It found that no member of the Muscat family had accounts at Pilatus Bank.

Commentary of press conference

11.11am: "The people's political judgement overwhelms me", Muscat says, applauding the electorate for returning his party to power last year. If Simon Busuttil was elected prime minister, he would have had to resign today, he charges.

"He is jealous and irresponsible... But I will not embark on a public lynching exercise."

11.07am: Muscat says he was speaking to his lawyers about the outcome of the inquiry. He says it was the country which suffered most because of this "lie".

"Michelle and I are both relieved this nightmare is over."

11.05am: Asked whether he would stay on as prime minister, Muscat says he did not wish to enter into the issue at this stage.

11.04am: Emotional Joseph Muscat breaks into tears as he recalls how much his wife and children had suffered as a result of the claims.

"We cried together, not understanding who would lie about us in this manner. The day of truth has finally arrived. I thank my children, who suffered with us. None of their parents will go to jail."

His parliamentary group sitting in the background stands up and applauds in support. Parliamentary Secretary Julia Farrugia Portelli among those in tears.

11am: Muscat thanks supporters for standing by him, despite the claims. "I will continue serving you as Prime Minister."

With his voice breaking up, Muscat says he's sorry the claims targeted his wife Michelle Muscat - "they took aim at her because they couldn't get to me."

10.58am: "Simon Busuttil will go down in history as having carved the biggest political lie in Maltese history." Muscat says he expects Busuttil to step down from every post he holds in Malta and overseas. If PN leader Adrian Delia doesn't sack Busuttil at once, he too would be an "accomplice".

"He is the cause of a political crisis which endangered Malta."

Egrant Inquiry consists of 1,500 pages and 477 witnesses. International experts were engaged. Conclusion? Egrant: a massive lie by @SimonBusuttil, @pportelli & co #malta #daphneproject #RuleOfLaw — Partit Laburista (@PL_Malta) July 22, 2018

10.55am: Muscat says he has always told the truth about his link, but those who lied and tried to destabilise the country should shoulder their responsibility.

"I have no shadow over me. This was a web of lies intended to hurt me and my family," Muscat says in a combative tone.

10.51am: He says the inquiry elicited contradictory and inconsistent statements from witnesses. It was hard to reconcile the versions given by Daphne Caruana Galizia, Maria Efimova, and former Malta Independent director Pierre Portelli.

10.50am: Prime Minister is reading from the conclusions of the inquiry. He says the court makes it clear that CCTV footage of the former Pilatus Bank chairman from April 2017 does not prove that he was taking away any evidence or that he allegedly flew from Malta to Azerbaijan right after he was filmed on cameras.

10.46am: Joseph Muscat: "Someone falsified the documents. This was nothing more than a frame-up against me and my family. They wanted us to face court with a 12-year-prison term. They wanted to harm me and the Maltese economy."

10.45am: He says the "biggest lie in our political history" is now certified by a magistrate. The inquiry, almost 1,500 pages long, was passed on to the Attorney General’s office to be assessed.