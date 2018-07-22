Egrant findings cannot whitewash Mizzi, Schembri - AD

Egrant inquiry findings which exonerated Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his family should not be used to sweep concerns about Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri under the carpet, Alternattiva Demokratika said on Sunday.



Reacting to the inquiry report conclusions, which were published on Sunday morning by the Attorney General’s office, AD chairman Carmel Cacopardo noted that the findings were already being used to “whitewash over other matters in respect of which no action has been taken.”

AD chairman Carmel Cacopardo.

“This is the worst possible consequence,” he warned.

Mr Cacopardo's warning echoed a similar statement by PN leader Adrian Delia, who said that while the report cleared Dr Muscat and his family, it did not exonerate the Panama Papers-linked Mr Schembri and Dr Mizzi.



The AD chairman said that the party had always erred on the side of caution when corruption allegations “were bandied around left, right and centre” because it was well aware of how difficult they were to prove.



The party, he added, had declined to take part in anti-corruption demonstrations organised in the wake of the Egrant allegations because it could not see any proof to the claims that the Muscat family owned any part of Egrant Inc.



The AD chairman expressed consternation at inquiry revelations that declarations of trust linking Ms Muscat to the Panama company contained falsified signatures, saying the “extremely serious” matter merited further investigation.

He also echoed calls for the inquiry report to be published in its entirety.