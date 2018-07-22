Nigerian pop star visits President
Nigerian pop star and multi award-winning artist Peter ‘Mr P’ Okoye and the president of the Nigerian Maltese Association, Henry Ekezie, paid a courtesy visit to President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca at San Anton Palace. Mr P shared his journey as an artist and entrepreneur, while the President spoke about how music connects people and is a universal language that unifies all. Mr Ekezie pointed out the importance of organising more musical events to promote cultural diversity.