Sunday, July 22, 2018, 00:00

Nigerian pop star visits President

Nonso Asobe, Peter Okoye, President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, Henry Ekezie and Charles Osagie.

Nigerian pop star and multi award-winning artist Peter ‘Mr P’ Okoye and the president of the Nigerian Maltese Association, Henry Ekezie, paid a courtesy visit to President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca at San Anton Palace. Mr P shared his journey as an artist and entrepreneur, while the President spoke about how music connects people and is a universal language that unifies all. Mr Ekezie pointed out the importance of organising more musical events to promote cultural diversity.

