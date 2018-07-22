Malta national water polo team to sport Paul & Shark

The Maltese water polo national team will be wearing Paul & Shark at this year’s 33rd LEN European Championships being held in Barcelona until July 28. This was revealed by Diane Izzo, CEO of DIZZ Group. The latter is the largest company in retail locally and the official franchise owner for top international fashion and lifestyle brands in Malta, amongst which popular Italian clothing brand Paul & Shark.

Speaking at a press conference prior to their departure to Spain, which took place at the Aquatic Swimming Association’s headquarters in Tal-Qroqq, Dizz Group’s CEO Diane Izzo expressed the company’s pride and satisfaction in supporting the Maltese national team for this top water polo event.

“We are honoured by this collaboration with the ASA and wish our national team the best of luck for the upcoming European championships. Having the Maltese water polo players sporting Paul & Shark in Barcelona is a precious opportunity to display the beautiful collection of this popular brand,” she said.

This collaboration between Dizz Group and ASA confirms the company’s commitment to continuously support local sport. The group truly believes in strong corporate social responsibility through which communities and organisations can benefit. Ms Izzo said thanks to such sponsorship agreements, local companies could contribute to the development and progress of local sports, particularly on the international scene.

ASA president Joe Caruana Curran voiced his gratitude for the support extended by Dizz Group. “The ASA is extremely grateful to the group for this wonderful sponsorship. It is a great opportunity to be able to be once again associated with a company that believes in supporting successful sport disciplines. We now look forward to repaying the trust shown by means of great performances which will make us all proud in the coming fortnight and beyond.”

In Barcelona, Malta will be led by coach Karl Izzo, who has been a key motivator for the Maltese players in achieving another historical qualification.