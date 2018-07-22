Monument to the fallen

A couple of years ago I had proposed to the Paola local council the erection of a memorial with the names of the 70-odd civilians who were killed in the town during the war. Paola is one of the few localities that does not have such a memorial. This is a pity and a shame.

Now that the refurbishing works at Paola square have been completed I think this is the ideal time to erect such monument. I appeal to the authorities, the local council, MPs from both sides of the House who represent the Paola district, local associations, lay and religious and the two band clubs to get together and ensure that the names of those innocent victims will not be forgotten.

Such a memorial in the heart of this beautiful square will not only embellish the place but also, and not less, ensure that the names of those men, women and children who lost their lives during the terrible war are not forgotten.