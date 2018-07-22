Migrants know that a few miles out, probably in Libyan waters, they will be picked up by larger ships and taken to a Maltese or Italian port. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

It had been going on for a number of years now, Africans without the necessary documents started landing on our shores in small numbers using small boats. Their aim was to reach Italy so that from there they could travel overland to reach other EU Member States.

Europe could not call this migration so they called it ‘irregular migration’. In my opinion, since it is irregular, then it is illegal. This phenomenon was encouraged by European nations, and the number of arrivals increased from hundreds to thousands. Instead of small boats they are now using small ships and large dinghies. I call this an invasion.

When the Maltese emigrated to Australia and America everything was arranged with the authorities, and the host countries were ready to receive them. Today this irregular migration has caused electoral upsets, including Brexit.

I do not believe in building walls, not at all, but borders should be reinstated. A nation without borders is no nation at all. I believe that this problem in the Mediterranean and elsewhere is a UN problem, not a European one.

As things stand at the moment, migrants are encouraged to cross the Mediterranean. They know that a few miles out, probably in Libyan waters, the will be picked up by larger ships and taken to a Maltese or Italian port.

The EU should negotiate with the Libyan government to create centres where they will receive all people picked up from the sea crossings, and then repatriate them. These centres should be run by the EU or the UN.

I do not like the Schengen Agreement and I believe the time has come for it to be abolished. European nations are deeply divided on migration and I believe that if this problem is not tackled properly it could break the EU.