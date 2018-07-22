Education eradicates poverty

Education is the power to eradicate poverty, hunger and disease in Africa. Inspired by this idea we missionaries working in Malindi, Kenya, are doing our best to build schools and pay school fees for poor and orphaned children.

We also help small groups of mothers to start small businesses like selling fruit and making handicrafts. Both education and a small income will help families find the way forward for a better life. On behalf of my Catholic community in my parish, I would like to thank the Mission Fund for donating €2,500 in order to pay for the education of children. I would like to thank the people of Malta and Gozo who help the Mission Fund.