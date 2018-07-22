Public vote for Citadel restoration project

The Citadel restoration project has been selected as one of the five finalists under Category 5 (Investing in Cultural Heritage for the RegioStars Awards 2018 by the European Commission) for its originality and innovation using European funds. The four other projects are Gwrtheyrn Nant Wales, Vista Alegre Heritage Museum in Portugal, Iron Age Danube between Austria, Croatia, Hungary, Slovakia and Slovenia and Raised bogs – A European Unique Area in Ireland.

An expert jury of 15 members, co-chaired by MEP Lambert Van Nistelrooij and MEP Kerstin Westphal, is working on determining the most excellent project per category based on merits such as innovative character, impact, sustainability and partnership. Since its inauguration in June 2016, the Citadel project has won a number of awards both on a local and international level. The awards include the Malta Architects’ Awards 2016, Din l-Art Ħelwa Silver Medal and Prix d’Honneur for rehabilitation of historic buildings, Best Visitor Attraction Project 2017 by Install Awards and Entertainment Venue by AV Awards in London and the THEA Best Themed Entertainment Award (limited budget) in California.

The final selection of the winning RegioStars 2018 project will be held by a jury in October, but the public has the opportunity to vote by visiting: bit.ly/2tSvgH7 and click on vote.

The final selection will be made by the public and the vote for the 2018 Public Choice Award is open. The project which gathers the most votes also receives the prestigious Public Choice Award. Votes can be cast until midnight of October 7.