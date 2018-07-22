Police commemoration
Police Day was commemorated at Santa Marija Cemetery chapel in Victoria with Mass in memory of deceased members led by Gozo Bishop Mario Grech and assisted by Police chaplains Fr Raymond Bonnici, OFM Cap, and Mgr Paul Cardona. Leading the congregation was Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar. After Mass, Mgr Grech blessed the police graves, followed by the laying of wreaths. The celebration ended with the sounding of the Last Post and a minute of silence. The Malta Police Force is 204 years old.