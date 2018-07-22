For your diary

■ The feast of Santa Margerita will be celebrated in Sannat today. Gozo Bishop Mario Grech will lead a concelebrated Mass at 9am. Fr Simon M. Cachia will deliver the panegyric. The Missa in honorem S. Margaritae by Mro Charles Camilleri will be performed under the direction of Mro Joseph Debrincat. Horse and donkey races will be held in Sannat Street at 2pm. Mgr Anton Saliba will celebrate Mass at 5.45pm, followed by vespers. The procession with the saint’s statue, led by vice parish priest Mgr Anton Mizzi, will leave the church at 7.45pm, accompanied by the Santa Margerita Band. La Stella Band and the Ite ad Joseph Band will perform a concert at Santa Margerita Square. The procession returns to the church at 10pm. There will be the singing of the antiphon Veni Sponsa Christi, followed by Eucharistic Blessing. Festivities will end with marches performed by the Ite ad Joseph Band at 10.30pm. Church functions will be transmitted live on the parish community radio Radju Margerita, 96.1FM, and also live streamed online at www.sannatparish.org.

■ A blood donation session will be held at Xewkija Health Centre, today from 8am to 1pm.

■ Fr Marcello Ghirlando will lead a healing service at Qala parish square on Tuesday at 7.45pm. The celebration will be animated by Mario Caruana. All are welcome.

■ MUSEUM superior Joe Fenech will be holding a prayer meeting at Our Lady of Pompeii church, Victoria, on Thurs-day from 10 to 11am. All are welcome.

■ Fr Marcello Ghirlando will celebrate Mass and lead a healing service at St Anthony church on Friday at 7pm. There will be adoration of the Blessed Sacrament from 6 to 7pm. The celebration will be animated by Mario Caruana and his daughter Maria. All are welcome.

■ The DCapitals band will present the third edition of ‘DCapitals [email protected]’ on Saturday at 9pm. The open-air concert, under the baton of Mro George Apap, will feature singers Fabrizio Faniello, Brooke Borg, Francesca Sciberras, Jolene Samhan and Fabian Galea. Entrance is free. For seat reservations call 7955 4694 or send an e-mail to [email protected].

■ The Gozo Youth Orchestra will present the 11th edition of ‘Opera vs Pop Under the Stars’ at the Gozo Ministry on July 30. Soprano Pamela Agius Cibrano (of New York), tenor Francesco Joseph Nicodeme (of Italy) and bass Noel Galea (of Gozo) will take part together with singers Sarah Bonnici and Francesca Sciberras. Mro Joseph Grech will direct. Booking is available on [email protected] or ticket hotline 9942 1611/7942 1611.

