Live: Football transfers and rumours - July 20

Bordeaux's Malcolm may join Roma in the Serie A.

3.29pm Riccardo Montolivo could be released by Milan, but it’s claimed he wasn’t informed until the last minute that he wouldn’t be going to the USA.

The Rossoneri announced their squad for the pre-season tour yesterday, and the Italian international was excluded for technical reasons.

Essentially that means that Coach Gennaro Gattuso and the club hierarchy are happy to let him leave the club, and the final year of his contract could be terminated.

According to the Corriere della Sera though, the former Diavolo captain took his exclusion very badly.

3.26pm Roma are reportedly on the verge of a deal for Malcom, with only discussions over the timing of payments to be resolved with Bordeaux.

The Giallorossi are looking to use some of the world record transfer fee they received for Alisson to beat Inter and Everton to the winger.

According to this morning’s Gazzetta Sportiva, an agreement has been reached for €35m plus €2.5m in bonuses.

Malcom is ready to sign a five year contract worth €2.5m per season, and all that remains to be worked out is the structure of the deal.

The Lupi are looking to spread the payments over time, while Bordeaux would prefer to have as much as possible up front.

Kassiano Soares (centre) unveiled as Qormi's signing.

8.44pm Newly-promoted side Qormi have announced the signing of 23-year old Kassiano Soares.

Soares, who started out his career at Fluminense, has also featured for Sport Club Internacional and has also played in Finland with Myllykosken Pallo −47.

Tracy Teuma, latest signing for Birkirkara Women. Photo: Birkirkara FC

8.39pm Birkirkara Women made another significant signing when they secured the services of playmaker Tracy Teuma on a permanent move.

Teuma has been on loan with the Stripes for the last two seasons and she established herself as a key player for them.

After two seasons, Teuma moved to the club in a permanent way as she will bolster the Stripes' offensive department.

Mosta's latest signings.

8.30pm BOV Premier League side Mosta have announced the arrival of three players ahead of the 2018/2019 campaign, which will start in August.

Romeu Romao, formerly of Valletta with whom last year's BOV Premier League and FA Trophy, joined the Blues.

Mosta have also added youth forward Matteo Gallo, who was on the books of Chievo Verona and has also played in the Italian Serie D during the past year.

The other acquisition is Edet Emmanuel Ibok who has already played in Malta with the likes of Floriana and Naxxar Lions.

8.23pm Tuttosport are linking Victor Lindelof with Juventus, should the Italian champions' current defender, Daniele Rugani, leave for Chelsea.

Juve have a number of targets on their list of possible replacements, including Atletico Madrid pair Diego Godin and Stefan Savic.

7.57pm Naby Keita rejected interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich to join Liverpool and work with Jurgen Klopp.

In an interview with the Guardian, the midfielder said: "It's true to say that there were other teams involved like the ones you mentioned [Barcelona and Bayern]. But a big part of my decision was the role of the coach.

"We had good conversations. The words he spoke to me about this project really convinced me. I could see how the club was developing and I spoke at length with Sadio [Mane].

"Sadio is like a brother to me. We had nine months together at Salzburg and built up a good rapport. We have been great friends since that time. He told me what a great club this was and how the team was progressing and had great potential."

7.40pm Ryan Kent will undergo a medical in the next 24 hours ahead of completing his season-long loan move to Rangers, according to Sky sources.

Rangers agreed terms with Liverpool on a deal for the winger on Friday and it is expected the move will be completed in the coming days. He will become manager Steven Gerrard’s 10th signing since the former Liverpool captain took charge at Ibrox.

Kent, who has represented England at U18 and U20 level, signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool last August.

7.21pm Borussia Dortmund have confirmed Andre Schurrle is set for talks with another club.

Schurrle did not play in the pre-season game against Manchester City this morning and has been linked with a move away from Dortmund.

"Of course, we won’t tell you which club it is," a team spokesman said. "He is released for talks for another club."

6.52pm Sporting Lisbon have confirmed the return of striker Bas Dost.

There was speculation the 29-year-old might be on the move this summer, but instead he has penned a three-year deal with a reported 60m euro release clause.

5.55pm Arsenal are interested in Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, according to AS.

Gomes is believed to be surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou after failing to impress since his 2016 move to the Catalan giants from Valencia.

He is attracting interest from Italy but Arsenal are said keen on him too.

5.31pm Manchester City started their pre-season this morning with a 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

Riyad Mahrez made his debut, Joe Hart played and youngsters Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz both started.

City manager Pep Guardiola says he is yet to decide whether the duo will stay with the squad or leave on loan.

He said: "We will decide on them at the end of pre-season. As soon as people come back we will know what we need for the games against Chelsea [in the Community Shield] and Arsenal."

4.43pm Bordeaux attacker Malcom will reportedly undergo a medical with Roma on Tuesday.

Roma remain locked in talks with Bordeaux over a fee for Malcom, but Premium Sport’s Andersinho Marques claims the Giallorossi are nonetheless expecting the 21-year-old to arrive early next week.

The latest from Eurosport suggests an agreement is close, with the Lupi offering ‘€36-37m including bonuses’, although Bordeaux continue to hold out for €40m.

The forward, who has also been linked with Inter and Everton, would have already accepted Roma’s proposal of a five-year contract worth €2.5m a season.

4.04pm SPAL have officially signed Switzerland defender Johan Djourou from Turkish side Antalyaspor on a free transfer.

SPAL’s official website confirms Djourou has put pen to paper on a one-year contract, with the obligation for a second if ‘certain conditions’ are met.

The 31-year-old began his career at Arsenal, making 140 appearances for the Gunners, before moving on to Hamburg and most recently Antalyaspor.

He has 75 caps for his country, representing them at five major tournaments, including the 2018 World Cup.

3.28pm Manchester City have reportedly overtaken Chelsea and Barcelona in the race for Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

According to Sport Mediaset, City are now in ‘pole position’ for Pjanic, with Coach Pep Guardiola having already talked to the Bosnian over the phone.

Furthermore, the English champions would be prepared to spend €100m, thereby convincing Juve into a sale.

However, the broadcaster warns the 28-year-old has not yet decided whether to pursue ‘his Barca dream’ or the opportunity of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin.

3.19pm Napoli have officially loaned out Gennaro Tutino, Zinedine Machach and Roberto Insigne.

Tutino and Machach will spend the coming season on loan at Serie B side Carpi, while Tutino and Insigne have been sent to freshly-relegated Benevento, who have also signed their former Napoli teammate Christian Maggio.

The trio have only played twice combined for the Partenopei’s first team, with both of those appearances made by Lorenzo’s younger brother.

3.03pm Sassuolo have announced the signing of attacking midfielder Jeremie Boga from Chelsea, who retain a buyback clause.

The deal was confirmed by both clubs, with Sassuolo adding Chelsea had a repurchase option, although its details were not disclosed.

The Neroverdi have paid a reported €4m for the 21-year-old, who represented France at youth level but has since pledged his international allegiance to Ivory Coast.

3.02pm Napoli are reportedly considering former Milan veteran Marco Storari as their third-choice goalkeeper.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Napoli are in the market for a goalkeeper to supplement Alex Meret and Orestis Karnezis.

Their search would have taken them to Storari, who is a free agent after leaving Milan upon the expiry of his contract.

The 41-year-old made only two appearances for the Rossoneri last season but is vastly experienced at the top level, previously playing for the likes of Fiorentina, Cagliari and Juventus.

3.01pm Inter boss Luciano Spalletti assures ‘the signs are all positive’ that Mauro Icardi will reject Real Madrid’s interest and sign a new contract.

Marca reported on Saturday that Madrid had gone back in for Icardi after selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, but Gazzetta dello Sport believes the striker is close to an extension with Inter – a sentiment shared by Spalletti.

“They’re exceptional professionals, reference points for our team, who have determined the growth of our team’s character,” the Coach told Rai.

“Qualifying for the Champions League has brought new stimulus. There have been times when our friendship has brought us together, and I have an important group precisely for this reason.

“I’ve talked to Ivan: he’s tired. Now he’s resting and then he’ll come with us. He didn’t give me any signs of wanting to leave, the same with Mauro.

“It’s clear that he’ll have to revise his contract, but the signs are all positive. They must stay here.”

8.40pm Juan Jesus’ agent insists there have been no offers from Porto for the defender, who is ‘only focused’ on next season with Roma.

Porto had been linked with making a bid for Juan Jesus, hoping to capitalise on his lack of game time at Roma, but Roberto Calenda played down the speculation.

“No offers received from Porto for Juan Jesus,” he tweeted.

“I’m pleased to note that the player has been approached by many teams, who appreciate and follow him, but I repeat what’s already been said: Juan is only focused on Roma and the work that needs to be done with passion and determination.”

Danilo Chapoval De Azevedo.

6.59pm Birkirkara continued to reinforce their squad by completing the signing of Brazilian defender Danilo Chapoval De Azevedo.

Danilo hails from Brazil and he is 24-years old. This will also be Danilo's first experience in Europe, following several spells in his native country.

During the last season, he was playing with Central SC in the Pernambucano 1 of Brazil where he made 12 appearances, scoring one goal.

He is the third new foreigner in the defensive department, following the signing of Eduardo Dos Santos and Arian Mrsulja.

On another note, Danilo becomes third new signing this week following the arrival of Nicaragua International Carlos Chavarria and Thiago Brito.

6.16pm Roma midfielder Gerson has joined Fiorentina on a season long loan, but it doesn’t appear there is an option to buy.

The Brazilian struggled for playing time under Eusebio Di Francesco last season, and it was reported in recent days that he was close to joining the Tuscans.

“AS Roma can confirm that midfielder Gerson has joined ACF Fiorentina on loan,” a statement on the Giallorossi’s official website reads.

“The Brazilian, 21, joins La Viola on a season-long loan deal that runs until 30 June 2019.”

There is no mention of a buyout clause, and the Viola’s statement similarly doesn’t mention any option to buy.

“Fiorentina announces the signing of the player Gerson Santos Da Silva on a temporary basis from AS Roma.”

6.09pm Juventus striker Andrea Favilli is reportedly on the verge of joining Genoa on a permanent transfer with a buyback clause.

The 21-year-old re-joined the Bianconeri this summer for €7.5m after a previous loan spell in Turin.

The youngster spent the 2015-16 season on loan and played a few seconds when he replaced Alvaro Morata at Frosinone on February 7.

Now Sky Italia is reporting there’s a done deal with Genoa, for what will be a permanent transfer with a buyback clause.

All that remains is to finalise the final contract details with the player and his agent, but the transfer should be completed in the next week.

Martina Borg.

5.30pm News from Maltese football, as Malta Women player Martina Borg will pursue the 2018/2019 campaign in Italy after signing for Fortitudo Mozzecane, in Serie B.

This will be Borg's second adventure after her experience with Apulia Trani in the same category during the past season.

Borg has been a key player in Hibernians's recent success on the domestic stage and is also part of Mark Gatt's national team.

5.13pm It’s believed that Malcom has accepted a move to Roma, so now they must work out a deal with Bordeaux.

The Brazilian winger agreed a deal with Inter some time ago, but the Nerazzurri’s offer of an expensive loan with an option to buy didn’t convince his club.

Everton were then believed to be close to signing him, but Alisson’s €72.5m move to Liverpool changed everything.

With that money in hand, the Giallorossi launched a move for Malcom, meeting with his entourage last night.

Now calciomercato.com is reporting that was a fruitful summit, and the 21-year-old is open to moving to the Stadio Olimpico.

Bordeaux are asking for around €40m to sell their star man, but that fee can be negotiated.

The capital club could look to do a loan with obligation to buy, thereby spreading the cost, and include performance-related bonuses to lower the outright transfer fee.

4.39pm Chelsea, Barcelona and Manchester City all want Miralem Pjanic, but it’d take a bid of over €80m to bring Juventus to to the table, reports say.

The Bosnian international is a key part of Massimiliano Allegri’s side, and has so far given no indication that he wants to be sold.

Indeed, this morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the midfielder is excited to play with Cristiano Ronaldo, and has been offered a new €6m per season deal in Turin.

That doesn’t completely rule out a sale though, with interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Barcelona.

Juve don’t want to sell, but would at least listen to offers above €80m.

If Pjanic were to leave, the Bianconeri would look at Adrien Rabiot of Paris Saint-Germain, whose contract expires in the summer of 2019.

4.09pm Roma are negotiating for Robin Olsen, reports suggest, but are trying to lower FC Copenhagen’s €17m asking price.

The Giallorossi have sold Alisson to Liverpool for €72.5m, a world record fee, but are looking to spend only a fraction of that on a replacement.

Olsen’s agent was spotted in the capital yesterday, and Gazzetta dello Sport confirms that the Swedish international is the primary target.

Copenhagen are asking for €16-17m, but negotiations are underway to try and lower that, with the Lupi intending to spend only €10-12m.

One issue though is that every club now knows that Roma have received a huge fee for Alisson, and so goalkeepers will become more expensive for the Giallorossi.

In an attempt to counter that, the Lupi have made it clear that a deal must be done by the weekend or they’ll turn to Paris Saint-Germain’s Alphonse Areola.

3.54pm Inter are reportedly close to Atletico Madrid full-back Sime Vrsaljko, who is insisting on a return to Italy.

The Croatian international has been heavily linked with the Nerazzurri, who are prioritising him above Matteo Darmian or Davide Zappacosta.

This morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Vrsaljko has made clear to Atleti that he wants to be allowed to make the move, as he’d like to return to Italy.

In addition his relationship with Diego Simeone is poor, while he has been impressed by how much Beneamata Coach Luciano Spalletti wants him.

The Inter offer is a €6m loan with a €25m option to buy, and despite Vrsaljko’s impressive World Cup it’s the only one on the table.

While Atleti initially insisted on a permanent sale, the defender’s desire to join the Nerazzurri has somewhat backed them into a corner.

There’s no rush to close the deal, as Vrsaljko is on a post World Cup holiday for the next two weeks, but Gazzetta expects it will eventually go through.

Here is Rugani agent after meeting with Juventus: at the moment, no agreement with Chelsea ???? @SkySport #CFC #transfers pic.twitter.com/GTq4I2c3dF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) 20 July 2018

3.35pm Multiple reports suggest Juventus have turned down offers from Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea for Mattia Caldara.

The Bianconeri signed the centre-back in January 2017, but loaned him back to Atalanta for 18 months.

The young Italian has now joined up with Max Allegri’s squad, but is yet to make an appearance for the Old Lady.

According to both Sky and calciomercato.com, Borussia Dortmund made an offer of €35m plus €5m in bonuses to bring Caldara to the Bundesliga.

In addition, Chelsea offered around €30m to sign him instead of his Juventus teammate, Daniele Rugani.

Finally, calciomercato.com reports, Paris Saint-Germain also made a €30m offer, but all three were immediately rejected by the Bianconeri.

3.33pm Roma are said to have met with Malcom’s agents and various intermediaries last night, as they prepare to make an official offer for the Bordeaux winger.

The Giallorossi have sold Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson for a world record €72.5m, and it was reported yesterday that they are looking to reinvest some of that in his compatriot.

According to Sky Italia, a meeting took place last night between Malcom’s entourage, Roma, and various intermediaries.

The Lupi are now set to make an official offer, as they look to beat Inter and Everton to the signing.

3.31pm Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp assures Alisson won’t feel pressurised by his transfer fee, after a world record move from Roma.

The Brazilian has become the most expensive goalkeeper of all time, breaking Gianluigi Buffon’s 17-year-old record with a €72.5m switch to Anfield.

“There was a world-class goalkeeper on the market, and the club gave us the opportunity to sign him – simple as that,” Klopp told the Reds’ official website.

“Of course, for a long time it’s been clear that Alisson is a top class goalkeeper, but there was never a real chance to do it. This year there was the chance.

“He’s a very calm person. It’s not his price, it’s not the price we want to pay, it’s only the price the market demands. That’s how it is, no problem with that.

“The size of the story is only outside. We don’t think about that. We know what everyone will say about this, but it’s not really important.

“We have now another wonderful player in our squad and that’s the only thing we are looking for.

“We have everything we need for the next season, because I don’t think we will do anything more [in the market]. I’m pretty sure of that.”

7.58pm Fiorentina have officially agreed a deal to sign former Denmark Under-21 international Christian Norgaard from Brondby.

Fiorentina’s official website confirms Norgaard will join them on a four-year contract once he has undergone a medical on Friday.

The defensive midfielder made 147 appearances for Brondby in six seasons, scoring 12 goals and winning a Danish Cup.

The 24-year-old has also represented his country 63 times at various youth levels, although he has yet to make his senior bow.

Ante Rebic's agent has cut his vacation and now off to Munich to hold discussions with the club. Bayern wants to end the deal quickly and cut the way for Manchester United. Eintracht Frankfurt asking for between 40 million and 50 million euros.



[Sport Italia] pic.twitter.com/j0LCXLs1ng — Bayern mania (@Bayern_mania) July 19, 2018

6.57pm Former Fiorentina winger Ante Rebic is reportedly ‘very close’ to joining German champions Bayern Munich.

According to ItaSportPress, Rebic’s agent Fali Ramadani is on his way to Bavaria, where he will ‘soon’ finalise the deal that takes the Croatian to Bayern from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Fiorentina sold the attacker last summer for only €4m, playing him just 12 times in five years, but the website assures the Viola are entitled to half of the fee Frankfurt will receive, with Transfermarkt rating him at €30m.

Rebic – who turns 25 in September – starred during Croatia’s run to the 2018 World Cup Final, while Bayern are now coached by his countryman Niko Kovac.

6.35pm Marco Verratti’s former President has advised the Italy midfielder to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer. “Change is good…”

Verratti has long been linked with moves away from PSG, and Daniele Sebastiani – the patron of his formative club Pescara – believes the time has come for the 25-year-old to ‘change scenery’.

“Marco should change scenery,” he told TimGate.

“He’s done well in Paris, but it wouldn’t be a bad thing if he changed scenery. To a certain extent, change is good because after several years, there may be the need to move on.

“Still, it wouldn’t be all that bad if he stayed…”

"It was very special to feel like a footballer again, to feel the warmth and affection the people were giving me. That alone is worth the suffering of all this time. Villarreal have treated me very well from the first day and it is as if I never left."



- Santi Cazorla ❤️???? pic.twitter.com/cmAUtixBl6 — FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) July 18, 2018

6.05pm Spanish midfielder Santi Cazorla said it was "very special" to be playing top-level football again after making his comeback following an injury-plagued 21 months.

The former Arsenal playmaker, who had skin removed from his forearm and grafted on to his leg after undergoing eight operations on a persistent ankle injury, was told by doctors he would be lucky to walk properly again, let alone return to playing professionally.

“To feel like a footballer again is something very special,” Cazorla said after returning to the pitch on Tuesday when he came on as a second-half substitute for Villarreal in a pre-season friendly against Hercules, 636 days after his last outing in October 2016.

5.45pm Javier Pastore says Roma’s Champions League run “definitely” helped convince him to join the Giallorossi.

The Argentinian midfielder joined from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, arriving in a €24.7m deal.

“I chose Roma because I had the chance to come here, everyone knows what Roma represents,” Pastore told the club’s official television channel.

“Coming to a strong team like this, with a Coach who wants important things, was very motivating.

“Did the Champions League run help my choice? Definitely. Seeing a team which works so well together and reached the semi-finals was an important thing, and we hope to do it again.

“I just wanted a new challenge, I was at PSG for seven years with great champions, but I no longer wanted to be scrapping for my place.

“I feel good, I'm training hard to do what the Coach asks, we're going to do some important things together.”

BREAKING: @ManUtd have confirmed Alexis Sanchez will join their pre-season tour of the USA after his administrative issue was resolved #ssn pic.twitter.com/RKLy1rr4oZ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 19, 2018

5.10pm Manchester United have confirmed Alexis Sanchez’s personal administrative issue, understood to be related to obtaining a visa, has been resolved.

He will now travel to the United States and could feature for United against San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday.

4.50pm Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly prepared to offer Leonardo Bonucci €10m per season to leave Milan.

Reports emerged this week that the Rossoneri captain is thinking of leaving, and the rumours have only gathered pace in the past few days.

Gazzetta dello Sport stated this morning that the Diavolo would consider a sale at €40m, while the centre-back’s agent is believed to have met with PSG already to sketch out a basic agreement.

Now Corriere dello Sport reports that agreement is worth €10m per season, and Bonucci is now just waiting for the Parisian side to make an official offer.

4.35pm Leonardo Spinazzola was presented as a new Juventus player and had a message to the fans.

#BHAFC transfer round up ???? [@brightonargus]



- Percy Tau could be loaned straight back out to a European club.

- Fee for Bissouma would be just below club record £14.5m.

- David Button still very likely to join.

- Club remain interested in Liam Moore. pic.twitter.com/M5a0UchvyG — BHAFC News (@BHAFC_NEWS) July 14, 2018

4.20pm Brighton are closing in on the signing of Percy Tau with the Mamelodi Sundowns winger expected in the UK to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical in the coming days.

Should the deal go through it’s understood the South African international will be loaned to a European side to help with the work permit application.

Kluivert: "Being here at Roma is a big step in my career. I’ve joined a huge club – an ambitious club that wants to keep growing.



"For me, Serie A is in no way inferior to La Liga or the Premier League. There are some massive clubs and top players here."#ASRoma #Trigoria2018 pic.twitter.com/VHXpDXSAoN — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 19, 2018

4pm Justin Kluivert believes he has a lot to learn at Roma as the Dutchman was unveiled as a new Roma player following his move from Ajax.

“I’m quick and skilful in one-on-ones,” Kluivert explained.

“I look for the goal. I have to improve in everything though, I’m very young and in particular I need to improve defensively.

“I want to show my value and go beyond what I did in the Netherlands. I’m young, I have a lot to learn and I can’t wait to get started. We can do important things."

First week as a Hammer has been a good one, not ready for the game today but feeling better and better each day ????????⚒ pic.twitter.com/dI2Mf8Q1Oe — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) July 14, 2018

3.15pm Jack Wilshere hopes his move to West Ham United from Arsenal will rekindle his international career.

The 26-year-old ended his 17-year stay at Arsenal last month after injuries and poor form saw him slip down the pecking order in recent seasons.

He failed to make England's squad for the World Cup and won his last cap in 2016.

"That's a big reason why I stayed in the Premier League. I've always said before, I love playing for my country, I'm proud to do it and it's been a while since I've done it," Wilshere was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Roma sporting director Monchi has confirmed "very advanced" talks with Liverpool over goalkeeper Alisson.



He says the deal should be "closed soon" after a "a very big, out of the market offer".



More here: https://t.co/8kmQ1q1wY7 pic.twitter.com/EUyzCIp9Xe — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 19, 2018

2.45pm Roma sporting director Monchi has been talking about Alisson's impending move to Liverpool.

"We haven’t closed anything, the deal will be closed when everything is ready,” he said.

"The lad is in Liverpool, it’s true, and it’s true that we’re in very advanced negotiations, but it’s not done. If everything goes normally it will be closed soon.

"I’ve explained it many times, the work of a sporting director isn’t just buying players, to plan, but also to understand what’s best for the club. The financial side also has to be considered.

"A very big, out of the market offer arrived. We evaluated the pros and cons and made the choice to speak to Liverpool."

2.30pm Fiorentina are believed to be close to the signing of Roma’s Brazilian midfielder Gerson.

The 21-year-old made just eight Serie A starts for Eusebio Di Francesco’s side last season, and was believed to be close to joining Empoli.

Now though Andersinho Marques of Premium Sport is reporting that the youngster is just a step away from the Viola.

It’s not clear what the structure of the deal will be, but it’s likely to be a loan with an option to buy and a counter-option in the Giallorossi’s favour.

Sky Italy now confirm Chelsea talks with Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani from last night.



Roman Abramovich was also in Milan, where the meetings took place. pic.twitter.com/72BWKQruSf — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) July 19, 2018

2.05pm Juventus have reportedly rejected Chelsea’s first bid for Daniele Rugani and Gonzalo Higuain, believed to be around €90m.

New Blues boss Maurizio Sarri has worked with both players in the past, and they have been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Higuain appears to be surplus to requirements after Cristiano Ronaldo’s signing, while Rugani hasn’t managed to hold down a regular place in Max Allegri’s side.

According to Premium Sport, Chelsea presented an official offer of €90m yesterday, but it was swiftly rejected by the Old Lady.

Thiago Alcantara wants to return to Barcelona. The 27-year-old has asked Bayern Munich to grant his wish of returning to Barca. Bayern are open to selling him. pic.twitter.com/7Mamlm1r7O — Transfer News (@TransfersLlVE) July 19, 2018

1.50pm Thiago Alcantara wants to return to Barcelona, according to Spanish newspaper AS.

The reported Manchester United transfer target has spent five trophy-laden years with Bayern Munich, but the 27-year-old has reportedly asked the Bundesliga club to grant his wish of returning to Barca.

Bayern are thought to be open to selling the Spain international.

BREAKING: Leicester agree £10m fee with Liverpool to sign goalkeeper Danny Ward, according to Sky sources. #SSN pic.twitter.com/QOEIeZgv3m — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 19, 2018

1.20pm Leicester have agreed a £10m fee with Liverpool for goalkeeper Danny Ward.

SkySports is reporting that Ward is being brought in to provide competition for Kasper Schmeichel, not to replace him.

Ward is expected to take a medical and discuss personal terms in the coming days.

#Spal have officially confirmed the signing of Andrea Petagna from #Atalanta, on loan with an obligation to buy “under certain conditions”. https://t.co/DIbUyQHJqA pic.twitter.com/nHYljnPi0T — footballitalia (@footballitalia) July 19, 2018

1pm Spal have officially confirmed the signing of Andrea Petagna from Atalanta, on loan with an obligation to buy “under certain conditions”.

The striker was a regular in Gian Piero Gasperini’s side last season, but the arrival of Duvan Zapata left him surplus to requirements.

“Spal 2013 announces the signing, on loan with an obligation to buy under certain conditions, of the striker Andrea Petagna from the club Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio,” a statement on the club’s official website confirms.

Roma are still looking for their winger: no new contact for Berardi, some talks about possibly going for Suso, but the biggest talks are with Malcom. They're trying to see if it will be possible to sign him even though he's in talks with Everton



???? Di Marzio pic.twitter.com/qShEbgI41w — ItalianFootballTV (@IFTVofficial) July 18, 2018

12.10pm Alisson’s sale to Liverpool could allow Roma to beat Everton and Inter to the signing of Bordeaux winger Malcom.

The Giallorossi have accepted a €75m bid from Liverpool for their goalkeeper, who should complete his transfer in the next few days.

As we have reported Robin Olsen looks set to replace him between the posts, and as a relatively low-cost transfer that will leave room to strengthen elsewhere.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, sporting director Monchi is looking to hijack Everton’s move for Malcom, which is not yet complete.

11.45am Robin Olsen’s agent has reportedly been spotted in Rome, as Roma look to replace Liverpool bound Alisson.

The Giallorossi have accepted a €75m bid from the Reds for the Brazilian, who will become the most expensive goalkeeper in history.

Alphonse Areola, Jesper Cillesssen and Olsen are believed to be the targets to replace him, and Il Tempo’s Alessandro Austini reports that the latter’s agent is in the capital.

11.30am Napoli are thought to be close to a €15m deal for for Bordeaux full-back Youssouf Sabaly.

The defender, a Senegal teammate of Kalidou Koulibaly’s, played at left-back at the World Cup, but is better known as a right-back in France.

According to this morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport, the two clubs have the basis of an agreement, with Sabaly valued at around €15m.

The Partenopei are trying to get a discount as the 25-year-old has a minor problem with the medial collateral ligament in his knee.

11.15am Manchester United are reportedly considering moves for Bayern Munich duo Robert Lewandowski and Thiago Alcantara.

The Independent say Bayern are open to selling the pair and United have the money to pull off the deals.

However, Thiago is said to be waiting for a potential return to Barca while there's interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid in Lewandowski.

Once a Blue, always a Blue! ????



Gianfranco Zola will join Maurizio Sarri's backroom team as Assistant first team coach! Welcome home, Gianfranco!



More ???? https://t.co/TUIbZS3lJo pic.twitter.com/wOtFiJFDnf — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 18, 2018

11am Former Chelsea striker Gianfranco Zola has returned to the club as assistant to new manager Maurizio Sarri, the Premier League side said on Wednesday.

Zola spent seven years at Stamford Bridge as a player, scoring 80 goals and helping the club win two FA Cups, one UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, a UEFA Super Cup and one League Cup.

"For me it is an amazing thing," Zola said in a club statement, which described the former Italy international as one of Chelsea's "all-time greatest players".

"I am very willing to work hard because it is going to be a difficult challenge but I am pleased to be here, and to work hard with Maurizio to be successful."

10.45am Luigi De Laurentiis, son of Napoli president Aurelio, would like to see Edinson Cavani return at the Serie A club.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has been linked with a return to the Stadio San Paolo, but he’d have to take a significant wage cut to make it happen.

“As a fan, who wouldn’t want to see Cavani back at Napoli?” asked De Laurentiis Jr in an interview with Corriere dello Sport.

“He was a great hero for us and left the city as a great, from the point of view of the heart and soul of everyone who loved him it would be a beautiful thing.

“The market will decide what happens, we work with our heads down for the new Ancelotti journey and then we’ll see.”

9.16pm CSKA Moscow's president Evgeniy Giner has warned Chelsea that rival clubs will be looking to sign Aleksandr Golovin.

Chelsea have been linked with Golovin over the summer and in his introductory press conference, new manager Maurizio Sarri said he may be interested in adding some midfield quality to the squad.

In an interview with Russian site sport24, Giner said there is no deal between the clubs but it is likely Golovin will be with a new club soon.

"I believe that [he] can grow into a big star," he said. "I'm not sure that this can happen in the Russian championship. The level of the English Premier League or the championship of Spain is much higher.

8.42pm Napoli have been offered the chance to buy Mexico international goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa for just €3m, according to TMW.

This is not the first time that they have been linked to the veteran shot-stopper, who has only one year left on his contract with Standard Liege.

The Partenopei already signed both Alex Meret and Orestis Karnezis from Udinese, but Meret fractured a bone in his arm during training and will be out of action until mid-September.

Tuttomercatoweb claim that 33-year-old Ochoa has been proposed to Napoli and they are still considering whether or not to progress further.

He impressed for Mexico at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

8.10pm Sassuolo are set to purchase 21-year-old Ivorian talent Jeremie Boga from Chelsea, according to Sky Sport Italia.

The trequartista had loan spells at Rennes, Granada and Birmingham City, but seems to be ready for a permanent transfer to Serie A.

It’s believed Sassuolo are paying €3m to buy Boga, while he has now agreed personal terms with the Neroverdi.

He’ll fly in for a medical and to sign the contract over the next few days.

8.05pm Real Madrid's new signing Alvaro Odriozola said his dream had come true after being unveiled by the club at the Bernabeu Stadium.

Spain defender Odriozola completed a move to the European champions from Real Sociedad earlier this month.

"It is an honour for me to be here and fulfil the dream of every football player to sign for Real Madrid," Odriozola told a media conference.

"I know the responsibility that comes with wearing this shirt and the only thing I can promise is that I will give everything, humility and sacrifice so that our future is successful."

7.45pm Frosinone have signed Croatian striker Stipe Perica on loan from Udinese.

The former Chelsea and NAC Breda centre-forward turned 23 this month and has eight goals in 12 caps for Croatia at Under-21 level.

He struggled for playing time since his €4.5m transfer to Udinese in 2016.

Perica scored 11 goals with two assists in 71 competitive games for the Friulani, many of them off the bench.

7.15pm Udinese have officially signed Venezuela international attacking winger Darwin Machis from Granada.

The 25-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Friulani.

He impressed during a trial period with the Serie A side.

“We saw Machis in action during training and he had been on the Udinese radar for a while,” technical director Daniele Pradè told the club’s official website.

6.50pm Torino have sent Lucas Boye to AEK Athens on loan for €0.5m with option to buy for another €6.5m.

The 22-year-old Argentine striker was pictured at the airport in Athens this evening.

He is expected to have a medical and sign the contract over the next 24-48 hours.

Boye joined Toro from River Plate as a free agent in 2016, but spent the last six months on loan in Spain with Celta Vigo.

6.40pm Levski Sofia have sacked their Italian coach Delio Rossi following an early European exit, the 26-times Bulgarian champions said on Wednesday.

The Blues, as Levski are known in the Balkan country, were knocked out by Liechtenstein's FC Vaduz in the Europa League's first qualifying round on away goals after the sides drew 3-3 on aggregate on Tuesday.

Angry Levski fans threw seats and some attempted a pitch invasion in the dying minutes of their 3-2 second-leg win at the Georgi Asparuhov stadium.

6.06pm Brazil goalkeeper Alisson is leaving Rome for Liverpool where he will complete the medicals ahead of his signature with the Reds.

#Juventus are said to be meeting with the agent of #MUFC full-back Matteo Darmian in Milan, following another meeting last week. https://t.co/p920LzYJIC pic.twitter.com/DA5joctCo5 — footballitalia (@footballitalia) July 18, 2018

5.35pm Juventus are said to be meeting with the agent of Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian in Milan.

The Bianconeri have been pushing to sign the Italian international this summer, but don’t want to meet the €20m asking price.

The Italian champions are only willing to offer €12-13m, so talks have been stalled for over a month.

Now though SportItalia is reporting that sporting director Fabio Paratici is meeting Tullio Tinti, Darmian’s agent, at Palazzo Parigi in Milan.

5pm Fiorentina still can’t agree a deal with Juventus for Marko Pjaca, so Valencia have reportedly revived their interest.

The Croatian winger looks set to leave the Bianconeri this summer, and the Viola looked to have done a deal to sign him.

Talks have stalled in recent days though, as the Tuscan club are offering a loan with option to buy, while Juve want an obligation and potentially a buyback clause.

Now Tuttosport is reporting that Valencia have revived their interest in Pjaca, and relations between the clubs are good after this summer’s deal for Joao Cancelo.

4.45pm It's done. Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson from Roma, SkySport Italia are reporting.

The report is saying that the Premier League giants will fork out a world record fee of 75 million euros, including bonuses, to bring in the talented goalkeeper.

4.30pm Floriana have completed their fifth signing of the summer by securing the services of Slovenian 30-year-old midfielder Ivica Guberac.

Guberac, is a FC Koper product in h