The Villa, Balluta’s gem, is back

The Villa, the 19th century gem of Le Méridien St Julian’s Hotel & Spa, has been completely transformed and is back in business with two culinary and beverage concepts to tantalise taste buds.

Boasting views of Balluta Bay, the restoration of The Villa forms part of the hotel’s overall refurbishment and rebranding strategy to become Malta Marriott Hotel & Spa in summer 2019.

“This is part of our team’s journey to becoming the first Marriott hotel on the island. For us, The Villa is a destination within a destination and taking over its operations has been a crucial undertaking,” said Alex Incorvaja, Le Méridien’s general manager.

Officially opened last Thursday, The Villa is housing two very distinct concepts — Taro and Nori, both run by award-winning chefs and bartenders.

Taro, which has moved to The Villa, will continue building on its 18-month success of providing diners with preeminent gastronomic dining with daily changes to its à la carte menu; while Nori will whip up Asian street food and eclectic bespoke cocktails while patrons are also able to enjoy the views from The Villa’s spacious terrace.

“What’s unique about the venue is it encapsulates a sprawling outdoor space on the water’s edge that provides the perfect location for diners, corporate functions and weddings,” Mr Incorvaja said.

