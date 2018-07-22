The Catch by Merkanti launched
June 27 marked the launch of Hilton’s latest seasonal restaurant, The Catch by Merkanti. Guests were treated to an array of delicious starters such as pan-fried baby calamari, Spanish style prawns and steamed mussels complimented with Merkanti’s signature cocktail. Executive chef Eddie Sharkey described the restaurant’s concept, which emphasises on giving diners an unforgettable experience by treating their palates to the taste of the Mediterranean sea. Fresh fish was served as a main followed by mouth-watering treats, accompanied by an explanation from resident pastry chef Otis Caruana.