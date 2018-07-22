New Telepizza franchise opens in Swieqi

The first Telepizza outlet in St Andrew’s Road, Swieqi officially opened its doors on July 14.

The first hundred people who visited the restaurant in Swieqi were given a choice of a free Barbecue Feast or Carbonara pizza, while those who walked in throughout the day were able to purchase up to four pizzas from the Classic range at just €4 each.

Throughout the years Telepizza’s philosophy has been that of creating pizzas prepared with attention to detail and a careful selection of top-quality, fresh and natural ingredients that combine consistent flavours across countries with a focus on local adaptation and innovation in the markets where it operates.

Menu listings include exclusive pizzas like the Vulcano, an innovative Telepizza creation with nachos surrounding a crater filled with melted cheddar cheese in the centre. Moreover, the restaurant offers other specialities such as the Barbecue Gourmet.

The restaurant also offers a range of snacks and sides options such as chicken pops, wings and strips, together with Camembert bites, potato wedges and sweet potato fries.

Telepizza was set up in Madrid in 1987 and has grown to become the largest non-US-based pizza delivery company in the world by number of stores. The company operates in 23 countries under its own brand throughout Europe, Latin America and other countries mostly through master franchise agreements.

As of 2017 results, the company has a network of more than 1,600 stores globally, 441 company-owned stores and 1,166 franchised and master franchised stores.

It employs a vertically-integrated business model throughout seven dough production facilities.

For more information, visit the Telepizza Malta Facebook page or call 2223 2223.