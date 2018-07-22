Miro grows bigger

Guests at the opening of Miro.

Miro’s ground floor restaurant and terrace have been opened. Set in the heart of Paceville, next door to The George Hotel, Miro, will turn one in October.

Directors and other guests from Vassallo Group attended the opening, led by group chairman Nazzareno Vassallo and CaterEssence chairman Alex Tranter. Guests on sampled some of the new menu items and cocktails.

Inspired by world-renowned Spanish painter, sculptor and ceramicist Joan Miro, Miro seeks to explore new ways of dismantling traditional perceptions of food and bringing experiential dining to the table.At Miro, land meets sea and simplicity meets the sensational, unlocking the power of imagination and taste.

MIRO offers free parking to customers in the car park right beneath the restaurant. For reservations, visit www.miro.com.mt or call 2010 9240.

(Content provided by CaterEssence Ltd)