InterContinental Malta wins Leading Resort

InterContinental Malta has been awarded Malta’s Leading Resort 2018.

Frequently hailed as the ‘Oscars of the Travel Industry’, the World Travel Awards exist to recognise, acknowledge and celebrate excellence in travel tourism and hospitality. Travellers from around the world vote for various organisations.

In response to winning the award Martin van Kan, area general manager Malta, said: “It is indeed an immense honour for us to receive this achievement. We are delighted to have been recognised by our peers, colleagues and esteemed guests. This award is a demonstration of the continued consistency, hard work and level of service shown by all our colleagues, and I offer them all my personal thanks and congratulations.”

www.intercontinental/icmalta