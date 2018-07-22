New dance battle concept to bring people together

The Red Bull Dance Your Style, a new battle concept with the emphasis on bringing people together in the celebration of dance, music and performance, and on recreating the social, party atmosphere that all street dance styles were derived from, will come to Malta this summer.

The challenge will see the best 16 street dancers from all street dance disciplines compete against each other on Friday at Triton Fountain.

Dancers, including Mark Scerri, Dave Duong, IJ Altriki, Leonel Viloria Aquino, Rebecca Millo, Pitre Marius, Cheryl Lofreda, Christian Cali, Mariah Cutajar, Zeo James, Lawrence Mifsud, B Boy Nadeer, Antonio Whyte, Martina Borg and Luke Mizzi, will compete in battle in an improvised setting and will be voted according to style, creativity and rhythm. Audiences will get to see breaking, hip-hop, popping, locking and other street dance styles.

DJs at the event will be spinning well-known commercial tracks for each round and randomly selecting different genres to test the dancer’s ability to perform and adapt their dance styles to the rhythm of the beat.

This means that competitors will have to be ready to get down to anything from funk to pop music, rap to garage, old school classics to new, recent chart hits, and other genres of popular music. The public will also play an important role in the outcome of each battle as the Red Bull Dance Your Style won’t have a panel of dancers judging and voting for a winner, unlike most street dance competitions. Instead, the winner of each battle will be decided on a crowd vote.

The Red Bull Dance Your Style is about performance and dancer showmanship first, ahead of judging on the more technical aspects of a style. By allowing the crowd to be the judges, dancers will be free to really express their personality and character, as in the end the dancer who wins will be the one who can win over the crowd with their performance.

More information can be obtained from the Facebook event page – Red Bull Dance Your Style – Malta.

(Content provided by The Concept Stadium)