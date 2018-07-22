Advert
FoE Malta suggests extending deposit scheme to other containers

Friends of the Earth Malta (FoE Malta) has expressed support for the proposed introduction of the Beverage Container Refund Scheme (BCRS) by the Environment Ministry by the end of 2019 and has submitted a series of its recommendations to make the deposit scheme more effective.

FoE Malta said: “This is a step in the right direction to both tackle the low recycling rates and the issue with littering that is still widespread. We believe it is important to make the scheme more comprehensive and extend it to other packaging not mentioned in the BCRS proposal. This will not only increase recycling rates, but also increase consumer awareness of the importance of recycling, while not discriminating against specific businesses.

The recommendations may be viewed at the website below.

https://foemalta.org/wp-content/uploads/20180628_bcrs_foe-malta.pdf

