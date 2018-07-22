University Research Fund awards presented

Saviour Zammit, chairman of the University Research Fund committee and University rector Alfred Vella (third and fourth from left) with the recipients of the awards, (from left), Odette Vassallo, Albert Gatt, Josanne Vassallo and Adriana Vella.

A total of €240,000 awards were recently presented from the University of Malta Research Fund to support the conducting four research projects and the employment of support staff over a two-year period from January 2019 to 2020. This was the second year that the University awarded these funds.

The four projects, which were awarded €60,000 each, were the following: a project entitled ‘Maltese Speech Recognition’ proposed by Prof. Albert Gatt, director of the Institute of Linguistics and Language Technology; a project entitled ‘Characterisation of atypical non-autoimmune diabetes mellitus in the Maltese islands’, proposed by Dr Nikolai Pace and Prof. Josanne Vassallo from the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery; a project entitled ‘Force’, creating a national framework of student competence in English in bilingual Malta, proposed by Dr Odette Vassallo, director of the Centre for English Language Proficiency; and a project entitled ‘Developing innovative tools to aid accurate monitoring for biodiversity conservation in Malta (BioCon_Innovate)’, proposed by Dr Adriana Vella from the University’s Conservation Biology Research Group.