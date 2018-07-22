Serbian books donated to Malta Libraries

Duška Malešević (left) presenting the books to Cheryl Falzon (third from left) in the presence of other officials.

The Maltese-Serbian Community (MSC) recently donated Serbian books to the Central Public Library in Floriana to cater for the ever increasing number of Serbian residents on the island.

Some 200 books were donated, including Serbian literary classics by Nobel Prize winner Ivo Andrić, Miloš Crnjanski, Branko Ćopić, Milovan Danojlić, Desanka Maksimović, Branislav Nušić, Borislav Pekić, Aleksa Šantić and Emir Kusturica, as well as a large selection of children’s books based on Serbian and international fables. Serbian residents who wish to read books in their native language will be able to borrow them as from September.

Membership with Malta Libraries is free and may be applied for online or in person at any library.

The books were presented by Duška Malešević on behalf of the MSC to Cheryl Falzon, national librarian and CEO of Malta Libraries. The MSC is a voluntary, non-profit organisation founded in 2010 aimed at fostering better understanding and closer cooperation between the two nations through cultural, economic, artistic, social and religious activities, with the support from the Serbian Embassy in Rome.

https://www.maltalibraries.gov.mt