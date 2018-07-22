New MA degree in museum education

The University of Malta is launching its first ever Master of Arts degree in Museum Education.

This three-year, part-time evening postgraduate taught course is aimed at, for example, people aspiring to act as educators in museums and heritage sites, teachers wishing to serve as school coordinators for study visits by students to these sites, and adult educators specialising in museums and heritage and tourist guides.

Themes to be covered during the course include introduction to educational thought; museums as learning resources; museum education as cultural politics: representation, access and difference; education and community museums; curriculum development and museums; interpreting historical sources; and learning with adults. Students will also follow units provided in the University’s Cultural Heritage Management Master’s programme, such as research methods for cultural heritage; contested heritage; and heritage interpretation.

The call for applications is currently open and applicants must have a first degree in any area.

Participants who complete the first two years of the programme are eligible to obtain a postgraduate diploma while those who complete all the course requirements will be eligible to be awarded the MA degree.

The degree is the result of cooperation between the University’s Faculty of Education and the Faculty of the Built Environment, and is coordinated by the Department of Arts, Open Communities and Adult Education.

For further information visit the website below.

https://www.um.edu.mt/courses/overview/pmamuepet8-2018-9-o