Improving training in economics, tourism and marketing

The students and staff from the project partners who took part in the first intensive programme in Melilla, the Spanish enclave in North Africa.

The University of Malta is involved in a new Erasmusplus project aimed at improving academic training of students in the areas of economics, tourism and marketing.

The project, entitled 3Economy+, will seek to develop innovative practices and promote open access to materials, documents and media to improve learning, teaching and work opportunities in these business areas. Rising unemployment rates, particularly among youths is one of the major challenges facing European governments at present, and the project hopes to mitigate these challenges by fostering economic growth, employment opportunities, social equality and inclusion, socioeconomic transformation and development.

It will focus on Melilla, a Spanish city on the north coast of Africa, Portalegre in Portugal, and Malta, using the English, Spanish and Portuguese languages, but will also offer complementary international training designed to improve employment prospects and foster the acquisition of core competencies for effective professional development.

The project is being coordinated by the University of Granada, with the Polytechnic Institute of Portalegre and the University of Malta participating as project partners. Seven students and two members of staff of the University of Malta’s Institute for Tourism, Travel and Culture recently attended the project’s first intensive programme in Melilla, together with students and staff from the other partners.

For further information visit the website below.

www.3economyplus.eu