Course on residential, day care work

A one-year evening course on residential and day care work is being offered by Malta University Consulting Ltd from October 2018 to May 2019.

The course’s academic advisor is Dr Natalie Kenely, head of the University of Malta’s Department of Social Policy and Social Work. The course coordinator is Frances Mallia, a social worker by profession who has worked for many years as head of care at Programm Fejda, a residential home for adolescent women.

The course is split into three modules and lectures will take place at the University Residence, Lija.

The course is certified by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education at Level 4 (25 ECTS) of the Malta Qualifications and the European Qualifications Framework for Lifelong Learning.

For further information call 2124 0746, 9982 9244 or e-mail [email protected] or visit the website below.

www.muhc.com.mt