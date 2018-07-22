Bursaries for postgraduate studies at Faculty of Theology

Ten bursaries of €2,000 each are being offered to support people to pursue postgraduate studies in pastoral subjects at the University of Malta’s Faculty of Theology.

The bursaries are being offered by the Foundation for Theological Studies of the Archdiocese of Malta for the following part-time courses on offer during the 2018-9 academic year: Postgraduate Diploma in Pastoral Psychology; Master of Arts in Catholic School Leadership; MA in Christian Faith Formation; MA in Family Ministry; MA in Matrimonial Canon Law; MA in Religious Studies; MA in Spirituality; MA in Spiritual Companionship; MA in Theology; and MA in Youth Ministry.

Applications for the bursaries are to be received by September 15. For further information visit the website below.

www.um.edu.mt/theology