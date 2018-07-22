Damaged eye frame during cleaning

Q: I recently took my eye glasses for cleaning at a local shop that sells frames and glasses. Upon leaving my frame at the shop I made it clear that the frame is expensive and I don’t want it damaged during the cleaning process.

The sales representative told me that the lenses could be damaged during the cleaning but not the frame. When I picked up my glasses I noticed that the red frame was so scratched that I can no longer wear it in public. I refused to take back my glasses and asked to speak to the manager.

I would like to know what my rights in this situation are. Three years ago I paid €200 for this frame but unfortunately I no longer have the receipt. Am I entitled to compensation?

A: Since you were not informed about the risk that your frame might be damaged during the cleaning process, then you may request compensation for the ruined frame. With regards to the amount of compensation you wish to claim, it is important that you keep in mind that the frame was bought three years ago and the use you already made of it.

Should you not manage to come to an agreement with the trader regarding the amount of compensation due to you, then you may lodge a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs within the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority. It is important that when you lodge your complaint you submit proof of the damage caused by the trader to your frame.

Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority

Office for Consumer Affairs

Mizzi House,

National Road,

Blata l-Bajda

HMR 9010

Freephone: 8007 4400

Tel: 2395 2000

Enquiries: [email protected]

Consumer complaints: [email protected]

Website: www.mccaa.org.mt

MCCAA office hours for the public:

Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 12.30pm

European Consumer Centre Malta

(For complaints against traders in other EU states)

47A, South Street,

Valletta.

VLT 1101

Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 3pm.

Tel: 2122 1901

E-mail: [email protected]