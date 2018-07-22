Announcements - July 22, 2018

Mr EMANUEL CILIA DEBONO and Miss IVY VELLA

The marriage took place on July 21, 1968, at the Mosta Rotunda. The late Fr Giovanni Debono and Fr Carmelo Dingli officiated. Congratulations and God’s blessings from your son Keith and wife Jane and grandchildren Michael, Emma and Patrick.

Obituaries

BUSIETTA. On July 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, Marise, aged 75, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brothers Alfred and his wife Lydia, Joe and his wife Marie-Lou, her nephew Kristian and his wife Marica, her niece Luisa and her grand-nieces Nina, Sara and Mia, her cousins, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday July 23 at 1.30 pm for St Gregory’s Parish Church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2 pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CALLEJA. On July 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, Joseph, aged 75, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Vivienne, his children Daniel and Marianne and her husband Etienne, his grandchildren Haley and Giselle, his brothers and sisters and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei tomorrow, Monday, July 23, at 8am to Annunciation of our Lady parish church Balzan where a Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorara Cemetery. Instead of flowers, donations to Dar il-Kaptan will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On July 21, ANTHONY (TONY), former director of Swansea Enterprises and chairman of Camilleri Funeral Directors International, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital at the age of 74. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Pauline, his sons, Raymond and his wife Hassnae, Johann and his wife Maria, his grandchildren Tony, Johnny, Michael, Gianni and Samantha, his carer Jarunee, his sister Mary, nephews and nieces, their respective families, Pauline’s family in Australia, relatives and friends in Malta and overseas. Funeral mass praesente cadavere will be held on Friday July 27 at 4pm at the Parish Church of Naxxar. A cremation service will be held in England at a later date.

No flowers by request but donations in his name sent to the Malta Hospice Movement or The Community Chest Fund will be appreciated. The family wish to thank the staff at Mater Dei Hospital for their service and dedication over the past years. Lord grant him eternal rest.

TABONE. On July 19, MARIA, née Wirth, widow of Dr Ċensu Tabone, former President of Malta, passed away peacefully at home at the venerable age of 98 and comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Marilise and Joe Azzopardi, Colin and Helen, Helen and Philip Farrugia Randon, Sandra, widow of her son Vincent, Monica and Peter Cauchi, Patricia and Godwin Montanaro, Francis and Anne and Anna and Martin Attard Montalto. She will also be greatly missed by her 19 grandchildren and their spouses and her 38 great-grandchildren, her sisters Sr Elena Wirth, of the Sisters of Charity, and Jeannine Eddington, her brothers Philip and his wife Georgina, Fr Robbie Wirth, SJ and her sister-in-law Anne Wirth. She also leaves to mourn her loss nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, her loving and dedicated carers Mary Jane and Jenny, as well as Frank and Maria. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, July 23, at 2pm at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, followed by interment at Santa Marija Cemetery, Xewkija, at 5pm. Rather than flowers, donations in her memory to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Ħamrun, and to the Poor Clares, St Julian’s, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VOLANDE. On Saturday, July 14, in Karlsruhe, Germany, MARIA, née Carabot, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Andreas and Jacqueline, her sisters Gabriella, Veronica and Bernadette and her partner David, her brother Raphael and his wife Helen, her nephews, nieces, relatives and treasured friends in Germany as well as in Malta. A memorial Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated on Thursday, July 26 at 8.30am at the Carmelite parish church, Balluta, St Julian’s.

Funerals

The funeral of Sister ROSEMARY ZAMMIT PACE will take place on Monday, July 30 at 11am in the chapel of St Gabriel convent, Cold Ash, UK.

In Memoriam

BUGEJA – BERNARD P. Lovingly remembered by Mary Rose, Joe, Antoinette, Paul, Rose and Lina.

CALLEJA – JOY. In memory of a dearest mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother on the third anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed and always remembered with love and gratitude. Stephanie, Edward, Jean Paul, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CALLEJA – JOY. Fond memories of a dear friend on the third anniversary of her passing. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Mona, Vikki, Patty and Simone Zammit.

CASSAR. Remembering with love and gratitude my father JOHN (04.12.77) and aunty MARY (22.07.75). Mary Rose.

COPPINI. On the seventh anniversary of the demise of ALBERT of Sliema, who met the Risen Lord on 21.7.11. He is deeply missed by his son David, grandchildren Amy and Jean-Jacques, and their mother Janine, family and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

FORMOSA – ANGELA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 20th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by your son Lawrence and your grandsons Andrè, Etienne, Jean Pierre and their respective spouses.

SCERRI – EDDIE and NELLIE. On the 27th and 24th anniversary of their death, July 21 and August 6, respectively. Fondly remembered by their daughter Jo Jo, son-in-law Joe and grandson Jürgen Delia. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

SCHEMBRI BARBARO. In loving memory of our dear mother GIORGINA, today the 47th anniversary of her death. Lucy, Louise and Antoine.

SCICLUNA – MARIE-CHRISTINE, née Rutter. Cherished memories of a dear wife, mother and sister on the 21st anniversary of her joining the choir of angels. Her husband Christopher, her son Simon, her sister Anna-Marie and her husband Lawrence Bonello, Michelle and Alison. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Summer shutdown 2018. Last trading day Friday, August 3, reopening Monday, August 20.

Personal

The family of MARYSE VELLA would like to thank the Rev. Clergy who concelebrated Mass and all relatives and friends who attended the funeral, sent flowers, messages, cards or showed their kind expressions of sympathy on the sad loss of a beloved wife and mother who was called to eternal life on June 22, 2018. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Heartfelt thanks also to the staff at Hospice Malta, Balzan, and at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre.