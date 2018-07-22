President’s engagements - July 22, 2018

10am The President receives a groups of students from Canada, on a courtesy call, at San Anton Palace.

11am The President presides over the launch of the National Food Drive, an initiative coordinate by the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation and Green Skip Group at San Anton Palace.

12.30pm The President presides over a meeting of the board of administrators of the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, at San Anton Palace.

7.30pm The President delivers a speech on the occasion of the National Day of Egypt, in Naxxar.

Tuesday

7.30pm The President attends a musico-literary evening in honour of former President Guido de Marco, organised by the Office of the President, at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

11am The President receives Maciej Grabski, founder of the Olivia Business Centre in Gdansk, Poland, on a courtesy call, at San Anton Palace.

12.30pm The President meets Anna Borg, at San Anton Palace.

3pm The President presides over a meeting of the board of trustees of the President’s Trust, at San Anton Palace.

4.30pm The President meets Wilfred Kenely, chief executive officer of the Research, Innovation and Development Trust within the University of Malta, at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

10am The President receives Michael Oren, Deputy Minister at the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel, on a courtesy call, at San Anton Palace.

11am The President receives a group of participants of the Eden Summer Camp, on a courtesy call, at San Anton Palace.

11.30am The President receives Maurice Cauchi, on a courtesy call, at San Anton Palace.

6pm The President presides over the launch of Vanni fil-Komunità, a community outreach project by the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, in Buġibba.

Friday

3.30pm The President meets Stephania Dimech Sant, chief executive officer of Richmond Foundation, at San Anton Palace.

4pm The President receives Denis De Lucca, on a courtesy call, at San Anton Palace.

8.30pm The President attends an event organised on the occasion of Din l-Art Ħelwa’s 53rd anniversary, at San Anton public gardens.

Saturday

11am The President meets the participants of the National Youth Council, at San Anton Palace.

Sunday

9am The President attends Mass on the occasion of the feast of St Anne and St Joachim, organised by Grandparents Malta, at Blata l-Bajda.