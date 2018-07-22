Pharmacies open today - July 22, 2018

Chemimart Pharmacy, 14, St Anne Street, Floriana (2123 9310);

San Raffael Pharmacy, 247, Qormi Road, Marsa (2122 1188);

Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311);

Rational Pharmacy, 74/75, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2144 1513);

D’Argens Pharmacy, 330, Rue D’Argens, Gżira (2133 0817);

Pembroke Pharmacy, 87, Giuseppe Malfeggiani Street, Pembroke (2137 2784);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 22A, The Point Shopping Mall, Tigné, Sliema (2131 3233);

St Michael Pharmacy, Transfiguration Square, Lija (2143 5875);

Medicine Chest Pharmacy, Demitrius Farrugia Street, Għargħur (2142 2204);

St Paul’s Bay Pharmacy, 504, Main Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 5276);

Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);

Gudja Pharmacy, 9, St Cyrus Street, Gudja (2169 6422);

Kristianne Pharmacy, Ċavi Street, Mqabba (2168 3048);

Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459);

St Anthony Pharmacy, 18, Main Street, Rabat (2145 4187);

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170);

St John’s Pharmacy, 85, Independence Street, Xewkija (2156 3052).

Airport pharmacy: Open from 7.30am till 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 -11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.

Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at the Żejtun parish church square, today 8.30am-1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.