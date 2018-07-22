Advert
Sunday, July 22, 2018, 07:10

Pharmacies open today - July 22, 2018

9am-noon

Chemimart Pharmacy, 14, St Anne Street, Floriana (2123 9310);
San Raffael Pharmacy, 247, Qormi Road, Marsa (2122 1188);
Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311);
Rational Pharmacy, 74/75, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2144 1513);
D’Argens Pharmacy, 330, Rue D’Argens, Gżira (2133 0817);
Pembroke Pharmacy, 87, Giuseppe Malfeggiani Street, Pembroke (2137 2784);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 22A, The Point Shopping Mall, Tigné, Sliema (2131 3233);
St Michael Pharmacy, Transfiguration Square, Lija (2143 5875);
Medicine Chest Pharmacy, Demitrius Farrugia Street, Għargħur (2142 2204);
St Paul’s Bay Pharmacy, 504, Main Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 5276);
Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);
Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);
Gudja Pharmacy, 9, St Cyrus Street, Gudja (2169 6422);
Kristianne Pharmacy, Ċavi Street, Mqabba (2168 3048);
Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459);
St Anthony Pharmacy, 18, Main Street, Rabat (2145 4187);
Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170);
St John’s Pharmacy, 85, Independence Street, Xewkija (2156 3052).

Airport pharmacy: Open from 7.30am till 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 -11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.

Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at the Żejtun parish church square, today 8.30am-1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Road sign and common sense not enough to deter this...

  2. Tables and chairs on Merchants Street for Valletta's Suq

  3. Announcements - July 21, 2018

  4. Watch: Racing car bursts into flames during Ħal Far event

  5. Urgent call for blood donations

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 22-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed