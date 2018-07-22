Fundraising school reunion

More than 115 Lasallians had a special and memorable 20th school-leaving anniversary reunion.

In spring of 1998 some 150 students from the six Form V classes of De La Salle College said goodbye to each other some for the very last time – up until July 5, 2018 when more than 115 of them reconnected with each other together with some of their former teachers.

It was a special and memorable 20th school-leaving anniversary reunion. Even more special was seeing Br Edward Galea, 94, welcoming all students with a short prayer, followed by Br Martin Borg’s roll call and assembly.

Br Martin said he was impressed with the turnout and organisation of what he claimed was the biggest reunion ever. “Like all the previous reunions, it is always great seeing old boys reminiscing the good old days,” he said.

During the reunion, DLS Class of 1998 students lived up to the true Lasallian spirit and ended the decades-long intense ‘rivalry’ with St Edward’s College by raising more than €1,100 to help a former St Edward’s student with a serious illness and in desperate need of life-changing overseas therapy costing €75,000.

The donation was presented to him during a charity event organised by his former schoolmates.